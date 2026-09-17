CPI(ML) Slams New UPI MDR Framework As 'UPI Tax'

CPI(ML) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya has vehemently opposed the new Merchant Discount Rate on UPI transactions, branding it a "UPI tax" and demanding its immediate withdrawal, citing potential negative impacts on small businesses and consumers.

Key Points CPI(ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya has termed the new UPI Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) a "UPI tax".

Bhattacharya argues the MDR will burden small shopkeepers, MSMEs, and consumers, leading to price increases.

He draws a parallel between the new UPI framework and the 2016 demonetisation, calling both "shock therapies".

The government clarifies MDR is not a tax and aims for UPI ecosystem sustainability, with most transactions remaining free.

The CPI(ML) leader suggests the timing of the MDR announcement might be linked to appeasing the Trump Administration or a potential India-US trade agreement.

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Thursday opposed the newly introduced Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on select UPI transactions, calling it a "UPI tax" and demanding that the government roll it back.

In a statement, Bhattacharya drew a parallel between the proposed UPI charges and demonetisation, describing the November 2016 currency ban as the government's first "shock therapy" and the new UPI framework as another shock for small shopkeepers, the MSME sector and ordinary people.

CPI(ML) Slams 'UPI Tax' And Demonetisation Link

"Ten years ago, on one fateful November night, he had appeared suddenly on the television to make that disastrous announcement," he said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's demonetisation announcement.

Bhattacharya said demonetisation had been presented as a measure to eliminate black money but "black money continues to thrive", while common people and the MSME sector bore the consequences of the move.

He said demonetisation had nevertheless accelerated India's shift towards digital payments and UPI subsequently became a dominant mode of payment.

"A decade has passed since then. We are approaching the decadal anniversary of the demo disaster. Perhaps it was time for a new shock and we now have one in the form of the #UPITax," he said.

The CPI(ML) Liberation leader criticised the new MDR framework, saying it had been "camouflaged" as a discount rate applicable to merchants.

Government Defends UPI MDR Framework

The government, however, has said the MDR is neither a tax nor a charge collected by the government or NPCI. Under the framework announced this week, UPI person-to-person transactions will remain free irrespective of the amount, while payments to merchants up to Rs 2,000 will also remain free. An MDR of 0.4 per cent will apply to specified person-to-merchant transactions above Rs 2,000, with exemptions and separate rates for certain categories.

The government has said about 96 per cent of merchant transactions will remain unaffected.

Concerns Over Consumer Burden And Political Implications

Bhattacharya argued that merchants would ultimately pass on the additional cost to consumers.

"No merchant is going to bear the burden without transferring it to the purchaser. In fact, the UPI fee will become yet another alibi, or 'incentive', for raising prices," he said.

He also linked the timing of the announcement to the recent BRICS summit in Delhi and alleged that the decision was aimed at "appeasing the Trump Administration" and could be linked to a prospective India-US trade agreement.

The government has not described the MDR framework as a tax. The Finance Ministry has said the measure is intended to ensure the long-term sustainability of the UPI ecosystem, with the MDR distributed among banks, payment service providers and other participants in the payment ecosystem.

Bhattacharya also criticised the government's economic policies since 2016, referring to demonetisation, GST, the lockdown, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the new UPI framework as "serial shocks".

He said small shopkeepers, the MSME sector and ordinary people would have to bear the impact of the new UPI framework and asked whether they could force the government to withdraw it.

"Can the small shopkeepers, MSME sector and ordinary people who will have to bear the brunt of the UPI shock in their everyday existence force the Modi government to roll the UPI tax back and make the BJP pay its political price in the coming elections?" he added.

Understanding The New MDR Rules

The MDR, to be applicable from October 15, will be paid by merchants, not consumers, and will be capped at Rs 300 for transactions of Rs 75,000 or more. Payments between individuals, as well as the vast majority of everyday merchant payments, will remain free.