CPI(M) Distances Itself From 'Communal' Malappuram Remark

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan has issued a clarification regarding the party's position on Malappuram district, asserting that their criticism targets the influence of communalism on political parties like the Indian Union Muslim League, not the district itself, amidst a growing controversy over alleged communal remarks by a former MLA.

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Key Points CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan clarified the party's stance on Malappuram, asserting they criticise communal influence on IUML, not the district.

The clarification follows alleged remarks by former CPI(M) MLA P Nandakumar, who reportedly called Malappuram a "nest of fundamentalists and communalists."

Kerala Minister K M Shaji criticised Nandakumar's statement, calling it wrong and an indication of inherent communal opinion.

Govindan emphasised Malappuram's role in the Indian freedom struggle and its inclusive history.

Multiple organisations, including the Muslim Youth League, have lodged complaints against Nandakumar for his alleged remarks.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan on Sunday said that the party has never made any communal remarks about Malappuram district and it has only criticised how communalism has influenced the ideology of political parties like the Indian Union Muslim League.

Govindan, speaking to reporters, clarified that it was the party's stand that in Malappuram and in Keralam, due to the influence of Jamaat-e-Islami, members of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) were being pushed into communalism.

"That is what we have criticised and that is the party's stand. We have not said anything against the district. Malappuram was part of the Indian freedom struggle and people from all religions participated in that," he said.

Controversial Remarks Spark Debate

His clarification comes a day after CPI(M) leader and former MLA P Nandakumar allegedly described Malappuram district as a "nest of fundamentalists and communalists" during a party event there.

The alleged remark was made while Nandakumar was delivering the welcome address at an extended CPI(M) district committee meeting here on Saturday, attended by senior party leaders, including Leader of the Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan.

Minister Condemns Statement

Meanwhile, state Local Self Government Minister K M Shaji questioned how a place can be termed bad because of the political influence of a party in the area.

He asked whether Kannur district can be categorised a place of violence just because the CPI(M) has considerable influence there.

Replying in the negative, he told reporters, "Kannur is place where there are a lot of good people."

Referring to Nandakumar's remarks, Shaji said that it shows the Left party does not want to improve and attempts to become better are being "torpedoed" by its own members.

"It was a wrong remark. It is not correct. It was not just targeted at a place, but a community also. It is not made by mistake. It is an indication of their inherent opinion," he contended.

According to the police, several organisations, including the Muslim Youth League, have lodged complaints against Nandakumar over his remarks.