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Home  » News » CPI(M) Alleges Sabotage In Sabarimala Gold Case Over Lawyer Appointment

CPI(M) Alleges Sabotage In Sabarimala Gold Case Over Lawyer Appointment

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 12, 2026 20:52 IST

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The Congress-led UDF government faces intense scrutiny from the CPI(M) over its controversial appointment of a defence lawyer from the Sabarimala gold loss case as a Devaswom advocate, sparking allegations of a deliberate attempt to sabotage the ongoing investigation and protect political figures.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • The Congress-led UDF government appointed K B Pradeep, a defence lawyer for accused in the Sabarimala gold loss case, as a Devaswom advocate.
  • Opposition CPI(M) leaders, including K N Balagopal, P Rajeeve, and V N Vasavan, strongly criticised the move, alleging it aims to sabotage the ongoing probe.
  • CPI(M) questioned the alleged links between prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, demanding an explanation.
  • Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan defended the appointment, stating it was a Cabinet decision and Pradeep's prior knowledge of the accused could be advantageous.
  • The Special Investigation Team is yet to file a chargesheet in the alleged misappropriation of gold from the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

The Congress-led UDF government's decision to appoint one of the defence lawyers of the accused in the Sabarimala gold loss case as a Devaswom advocate has drawn strong criticism from the opposition CPI(M), which on Friday alleged that the move was aimed at "sabotaging" the ongoing probe into the alleged misappropriation.

Senior CPI(M) leaders and former state ministers K N Balagopal, P Rajeeve and V N Vasavan expressed this view during the day, in an apparent bid to link the sensational case with certain Congress leaders.

 

In the morning, Vasavan alleged that the government's move to appoint a lawyer who had appeared for some of the accused in the Sabarimala gold loss cases as the Devaswom's special pleader was an attempt to "sabotage" the ongoing investigation.

Terming the appointment "mysterious", Vasavan told reporters in Kottayam that the lawyer, K B Pradeep, had not only appeared for the accused Govardhan and Pankaj Bhandari in the gold loss cases but had also represented Smart Creations-the company entrusted with the gold-plating work-before the Kerala High Court.

He was referring to cases related to the alleged misappropriation of gold from the copper plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the doors of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) of the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

Opposition Slams Government's Move

A similar view was expressed later by former state Finance Minister K N Balagopal, who, in a Facebook post, mocked the government's decision, saying everyone would soon witness a "wondrous spectacle" in which a former "agent" of the Sabarimala gold loss case accused would now appear against them in the same matter.

He also said that those with common sense would quickly realise who had brought Unnikrishnan Potty-the prime accused in the case-to Sabarimala, and for whose benefit.

Former state Law Minister Rajeeve said he suspected the move was aimed at helping the actual culprits escape prosecution. "This is something no government would have dared to do," he told reporters, and raised the question of how Potty had been able to meet senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi at her residence.

He said the appointment of a defence counsel in the Sabarimala gold loss case as the Devaswom's lawyer was a serious issue that required a detailed investigation.

The Special Investigation Team probing the cases is yet to file its chargesheet. Chennai-based Smart Creations had been awarded the contract for the gold-plating of the artefacts, and Bhandari was the company's CEO.

Devaswom Minister Defends Appointment

Current Devaswom Minister K Muraleedharan said Pradeep was appointed in accordance with a Cabinet decision and that he had left the matter entirely to Chief Minister V D Satheesan's discretion.

He also said he had not been present at the last Cabinet meeting, as he was in Wayanad at the time due to the Shigella cases reported there.

"I assure you that none of the culprits will escape. He (Pradeep) will know the weaknesses of the accused because he represented them earlier. That is advantageous. A decision taken by the Cabinet should not be rejected by a minister," he told reporters in the state capital.

CPI(M) Questions Congress Link

Speaking to the media, Vasavan also claimed that a new post-one that had not existed previously-had been created for Pradeep, and that this was done to ensure that the role of Congress leaders in the Sabarimala gold loss case did not come to light.

He, too, contended that Congress had yet to explain why Potty had met Sonia Gandhi at her residence in Delhi.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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