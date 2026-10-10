CPI-M, AAP leaders detained during protests against CEC

Opposition leaders from CPI-M and AAP faced detention in Delhi and Chandigarh while protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over serious allegations of voter-list manipulation and suppression of democratic rights.

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia detain by the Punjab Police as he protested in front of the State Election Commission office over the CEC Gyanesh Kumar matter, in Chandigarh on Saturday. Photograph: @msisodia_X/ANI Photo

Key Points CPI-M leaders, including M A Baby and Brinda Karat, were detained at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Saturday during protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The detentions occurred amidst heightened security ahead of a proposed demonstration by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over alleged voter-list manipulation.

The Aam Aadmi Party also protested in Chandigarh, with leaders like Manish Sisodia and Harpal Singh Cheema being detained.

Protesters accused the Centre of depriving citizens of their democratic right to protest and alleged that 13 crore voters were removed from electoral rolls.

The CJP's protest specifically targeted allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and issues with Form 6, which is used for voter registration.

Communist Party of India-Marxist general secretary M A Baby, veteran leader Brinda Karat and several other party leaders were detained by police while protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The detentions came amid heightened security in the national capital ahead of a proposed demonstration called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over alleged voter-list manipulation.

Opposition Leaders Detained In Delhi

Karat told PTI that the leaders had been at Kerala Bhawan before heading to Jantar Mantar.

They shouted, "Amit Shah, dekho hum Jantar Mantar aa gaye," at the protest site before being taken away in buses to Subhash Nagar Police Station.

Meanwhile, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party held a protest against Kumar near the office of the Punjab chief electoral officer in Chandigarh, accusing the BJP-led Centre of depriving people of their democratic right to protest.

AAP Protests In Chandigarh

AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and other leaders participated in the demonstration.

Sisodia, Baltej Punia and Sonia Mann were later detained by Chandigarh Police.

The protesters held placards reading 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhor' and 'Loktantar Bachao' and raised slogans against the CEC.

Police deployed a heavy force and erected barricades at the protest site.

Sisodia accused the Centre of detaining youths seeking Kumar's resignation and said the AAP fully supported the CJP's protest call in Delhi.

He alleged that 13 crore voters had been removed from electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had come to power through 'vote chori'.

Cheema also condemned the detentions in Delhi, alleging that the Bharatiya Janata Party had imposed an 'unannounced Emergency'.

The CJP had called for a demonstration at Jantar Mantar against Kumar over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the SIR exercise and changes involving Form 6, which is used for voter registration.