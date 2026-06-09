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Police Encounter Leads To Cow Smuggler's Arrest In Nuh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 16:38 IST

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Nuh police successfully apprehended an alleged cow smuggler, Aslam, after a dramatic encounter involving a police chase and exchange of fire on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, leading to his hospitalisation and the recovery of five cattle and an illegal firearm.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Nuh police apprehended an alleged cow smuggler, Aslam, after an encounter on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
  • The accused sustained gunshot injuries to his legs during an exchange of fire and is currently hospitalised.
  • Police recovered five cattle, an illegal firearm, and cartridges from the pickup vehicle used for smuggling.
  • One accomplice managed to escape, and police are conducting raids to locate him.
  • The incident occurred after police set up a barricade and the smugglers attempted to flee, opening fire on officers.

Nuh police nabbed an alleged cow smuggler after a brief encounter near Badi Kothi on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Tuesday morning, police said, adding that one of his accomplices managed to escape.

The accused sustained gunshot injuries to his legs during the exchange of fire and was admitted to Nalhar Medical College for treatment, they added.

 

The police recovered five cattle loaded in a pickup vehicle, along with an illegal firearm and cartridges, from the spot, they said, adding that an FIR has been registered against the accused.

How Police Apprehended The Smuggler

According to the police, the encounter took place on Tuesday morning near Badi Kothi on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway when the smugglers were transporting cattle in a pickup vehicle. A team of the Punhana Crime Investigation Agency had set up a barricade near the Badi Kothi on the expressway.

Soon, police spotted a pickup vehicle and signalled it to stop, but the driver broke through the barricade, sped away and tried to flee. The police teams then chased the vehicle, they added.

"During the chase, the accused in the pickup vehicle opened fire at the police team. Soon after, they got out of the vehicle while firing and tried to escape on foot. In retaliatory action, one accused was shot in the leg and fell at the spot, while the other managed to flee," said the spokesperson of Nuh police.

One of the accused, identified as Aslam, a native of Madhya Pradesh's Mandasor, was apprehended and admitted to hospital, he said.

The police are conducting raids to nab the absconding accused, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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