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Police Encounter In Nuh Leads To Cow Smuggler's Arrest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 01, 2026 12:47 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A suspected cow smuggler was apprehended in Haryana's Nuh district after a police encounter on Sunday, leading to his arrest and the recovery of illegal weapons and cattle.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A suspected cow smuggler was arrested in Haryana's Nuh district after an encounter with police on Sunday.
  • The accused, identified as Dilshad alias Dilla, sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the exchange of fire.
  • Police recovered an illegal country-made pistol, a cartridge, and three cows from the spot.
  • The incident occurred on Sunday morning near Ghasera village under the Sadar Nuh police station jurisdiction.

A suspected cow smuggler was arrested after an encounter with police near Ghasera village in Haryana's Nuh district on Sunday, officials said.

Police Action And Recovery

The accused, identified as Dilshad alias Dilla, a resident of Sudaka village, sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the exchange of fire and was admitted to Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Medical College in Nalhar, police said.

 

An illegal country-made pistol, a cartridge and three cows were recovered from the spot, they added.

According to police, the encounter took place on Sunday morning near Ghasera village under the jurisdiction of Sadar Nuh police station.

A team of the CIA Nuh, led by Inspector Vinod Kumar, was on patrol when it received information about the suspected cow smuggler, a police spokesperson said.

When the team approached him, the accused allegedly opened fire at the police, prompting retaliatory action.

Dilshad was injured in the exchange of fire and taken to the hospital in Nalhar, the spokesperson said.

Further investigation is underway.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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