Dehradun Police Encounter: Cow Smuggler Shot, Another Escapes

Dehradun police arrested an alleged cow smuggler, Irshad, early Sunday after an encounter where he was shot in the leg, while another suspect, Shamim, remains at large following a pursuit near the Tea Estate.

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Key Points An alleged cow smuggler was arrested early Sunday in Dehradun after an encounter with police.

The suspect, Irshad (32), was shot in the leg during the exchange of fire and is currently hospitalised.

Another suspect, identified as Shamim from Saharanpur, managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

Police believe Irshad is responsible for recent incidents of cow slaughter that occurred this month in the Tea Estate and Bidholi Road areas.

A search operation is currently underway to locate the absconding suspect, Shamim.

An alleged cow smuggler was arrested following an encounter here early Sunday, while another managed to escape, police said.

The suspects, on a motorcycle, were intercepted near the Tea Estate on Thakurpur Road. Instead of stopping, they brandished a pistol and fled.

Police Pursuit And Exchange Of Fire

As the police pursued them, the suspects opened fire on the police team near the Tea Estate, between Daru Chowk and Meethiberi. In retaliation, the police fired back, striking one of the suspects in the leg.

Officials said that the second suspect escaped under the cover of darkness.

The injured suspect, Irshad (32), a resident of village Khajunawar in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, was sent to Prem Nagar Hospital.

Investigation And Search Operation

"A search operation is currently underway to locate the absconding suspect. The injured suspect is believed to be responsible for recent incidents of cow slaughter that occurred this month in the Tea Estate and Bidholi Road areas," Dehradun SP Shekhar Suyal said.

The absconding suspect has been identified as Shamim, also a resident of Saharanpur.

Police also recovered a .315-bore country-made pistol, a motorcycle, one axe, two knives, and a rope from the suspect.