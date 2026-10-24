Manager Held After Cow Deaths At UP Shelter

Discover the details surrounding the arrest of a cow shelter manager in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, after approximately six cows died due to alleged negligence, sparking protests.

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Key Points Police arrested Rahul Yadav, manager of a cow shelter in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday.

The arrest is linked to the deaths of around six cows at the Pandit Chajjumal shelter home on October 19.

The deaths are allegedly due to the manager's negligence.

Hindu activists staged a protest outside the shelter home, demanding strict action in the case.

Police have arrested the manager of a cow shelter in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district in connection with the deaths of several cows allegedly due to negligence, officials said on Saturday.

Circle Officer Rishika Singh said a case was registered against Rahul Yadav, manager of the Pandit Chajjumal shelter home in Chuhapur village under the Ramraj police station area.

Yadav was arrested following the incident, she said.

Around six cows were found dead at the shelter home on October 19, allegedly due to the manager's negligence, police said.

Hindu activists staged a protest outside the shelter home and demanded strict action in the case.