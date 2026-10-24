Home  » News » Manager Held After Cow Deaths At UP Shelter

Manager Held After Cow Deaths At UP Shelter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 24, 2026 14:54 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

Discover the details surrounding the arrest of a cow shelter manager in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, after approximately six cows died due to alleged negligence, sparking protests.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Police arrested Rahul Yadav, manager of a cow shelter in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday.
  • The arrest is linked to the deaths of around six cows at the Pandit Chajjumal shelter home on October 19.
  • The deaths are allegedly due to the manager's negligence.
  • Hindu activists staged a protest outside the shelter home, demanding strict action in the case.

Police have arrested the manager of a cow shelter in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district in connection with the deaths of several cows allegedly due to negligence, officials said on Saturday.

Circle Officer Rishika Singh said a case was registered against Rahul Yadav, manager of the Pandit Chajjumal shelter home in Chuhapur village under the Ramraj police station area.

 

Yadav was arrested following the incident, she said.

Around six cows were found dead at the shelter home on October 19, allegedly due to the manager's negligence, police said.

Hindu activists staged a protest outside the shelter home and demanded strict action in the case.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

cow sheltermuzaffarnagar policecow deathsrahul yadavanimal negligence

More From Rediff

Fake Doctors Busted In Rajkot: 17 Arrested

Fake Doctors Busted In Rajkot: 17 Arrested
When Mumbai's Streets Were Battlegrounds For Protests

When Mumbai's Streets Were Battlegrounds For Protests
Maharashtra Drought: Why A Crisis Suits Everyone

Maharashtra Drought: Why A Crisis Suits Everyone

Related Stories

Over 20 Hindu Outfit Activists Booked For Vandalising Non-Veg Dhaba

Over 20 Hindu Outfit Activists Booked For Vandalising Non-Veg Dhaba

Web Stories

Dell Pro Rugged 14: What To Know

Dell Pro Rugged 14: What To Know
India's 10 Leading Causes of Death

India's 10 Leading Causes of Death
8 Foods For A Better Sperm Count

8 Foods For A Better Sperm Count