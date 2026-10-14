Cow helps abducted man escape in Haryana

Discover how a 23-year-old man, abducted in Gurugram over an old dispute, made a dramatic escape after the car carrying him crashed into a cow, leading to the arrest of two suspects.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 23-year-old man, Roni, was abducted and assaulted in Gurugram on October 7 over an old dispute.

He escaped when the abductors' car, travelling at high speed towards Hisar, collided with a cow on the Hansi-Barwala road.

Police arrested two accused, Nitin and Khush alias Manjeet, on October 10, recovering two wooden sticks used in the crime.

The abduction was allegedly planned by Nitin and his associate Prince following a prior dispute with Vicky and his friend Sachin.

Police are currently making efforts to identify and arrest the remaining associates involved in the crime.

A 23-year-old man allegedly abducted and assaulted over an old dispute managed to escape after the car in which he was being taken towards Hisar met with an accident when a cow suddenly came in front of the vehicle, police said on Wednesday.

Dramatic Escape From Abductors

Two accused -- Nitin (20) from Mahendragarh district and Khush alias Manjeet (19) from Jhajjar district -- have been arrested in connection with the case, and two wooden sticks allegedly used in the crime have been recovered from their possession, they said.

Both the accused were currently residing in Gurugram and were arrested from Suncity in Hisar on October 10 and were subsequently remanded in police custody for three days by a court, they said.

According to police, information was received on October 7 that five to six youths travelling in a white Creta car had assaulted a man identified as Roni at Labour Chowk and forcibly taken him away in the vehicle.

A police team reached the spot and inspected the scene.

The victim's family was informed, following which his father said he would submit a complaint after discussing the matter with other family members.

Details Of The Abduction Plot

On October 8, the victim's father lodged a complaint, stating that his son, Vicky alias Roni, worked as a salesman.

A few months earlier, Vicky had a dispute with a youth named Prince over sales-related work.

Since then, Prince and his associates had been harbouring a grudge against him and had threatened to kill him, the complaint stated.

The complainant further said that Vicky had gone to Garhi in Gurugram to meet a friend around 6 pm on October 7.

At around 10 pm, the friend's call informed him that five to six youths had arrived in a white Creta car at Garhi Labour Chowk around one-and-a-half hours earlier, assaulted Vicky and forcibly abducted him.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Sector 10 police station in Gurugram, police said.

During interrogation, police found that Nitin operated a taxi in Gurugram, while Khush alias Manjeet worked as a Rapido rider.

Police Investigation And Arrests

A few days before the incident, Vicky and his friend Sachin alias Kalu had allegedly had a dispute with Nitin and his associate Prince.

Following the dispute, the accused, along with other associates, allegedly conspired to kidnap Vicky and Sachin, police said.

On the night of October 7, the accused and their associates allegedly abducted Vicky in a Creta car and were taking him towards Hisar.

During the journey, a cow suddenly came in front of the vehicle on the Hansi-Barwala road.

The car was travelling at high speed when the accident occurred, following which Vicky managed to get out of the vehicle and escape, police said.

During their three-day police remand, the accused were questioned about the involvement of their other associates in the crime.

Based on the information obtained during interrogation, the police team is making efforts to identify and arrest the remaining accused, police said.

"During the three-day police remand, the accused were questioned regarding the involvement of their other associates in the commission of the crime.

"Based on the information obtained, the police team is making all possible efforts to identify and arrest the remaining accused. Upon completion of their police custody remand, the accused will be produced before the court again today. Further investigation in the case is underway," ACP (Crime) Naveen Sharma said.