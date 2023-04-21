News
Rediff.com  » News » Covid surge: 11,692 new cases, 28 deaths reported

Covid surge: 11,692 new cases, 28 deaths reported

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 21, 2023 11:16 IST
India has recorded 11,692 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 66,170, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

IMAGE: A health worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 test amid a surge in cases, in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll has increased to 5,31,258 with 28 deaths, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.48 crore (4,48,69,684).

 

The active cases now comprise 0.15 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,72,256, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
