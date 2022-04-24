News
Rediff.com  » News » Covid: Modi to hold review meet with CMs, asks people to stay alert

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 24, 2022 20:58 IST
With several festivals coming up, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to stay alert of the coronavirus and continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and washing hands.

IMAGE: Passengers not wearing masks come out of the Charbagh railway station in Lucknow. Photograph: Nand Kumar/PTI Photo

The prime minister will be chairing a meeting with chief ministers on April 27 (Wednesday) via video conferencing to assess the Covid situation in the country.

Apart from the prime minister and senior officials of the Prime Minister's Office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and officials from their respective ministries are likely to attend the meeting.

 

As per sources, Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will be making a presentation on the present situation of COVID-19, the extent of vaccination, especially the booster drive and the trajectory of cases in certain states.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi said that in the coming days the festival of Eid, Akshaya Tritiya, birth anniversary of Bhagwan Parashuram and Vaishakh Budh Purnima will be celebrated.

"All these festivals are festivals of restraint, purity, charity and harmony. Advance greetings to all of you on the occasion of these festivals. Celebrate these festivals with great gaiety and harmony," Modi said.

"In the midst of all this, you also have to be alert of corona (virus). Wearing a mask, washing hands at regular intervals, whatever are the necessary measures for prevention, keep following them," the prime minister stressed.

With 2,593 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of cases rose to 4,30,57,545, while the active cases increased to 15,873, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,22,193 with 44 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 187.67 crore.

-- with ANI inputs

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
