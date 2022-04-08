News
Rediff.com  » News » Covid boosters for 18+ age group from April 10

Covid boosters for 18+ age group from April 10

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 08, 2022 15:48 IST
Precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccines will be available to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres from April 10, the Union health ministry announced on Friday.

Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

All those above the age of 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose will be eligible for the precaution dose, it said.

"It has been decided that the precaution dose of Covid vaccines will be made available to the 18-plus population group at private vaccination centres. This facility would be available at all private vaccination centres," the ministry said.

 

So far, about 96 per cent of all 15-plus population in the country have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while about 83 per cent have received both the doses, it stated.

More than 2.4 crore precaution doses have also been administered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those aged above 60 years.

Besides, 45 per cent of beneficiaries in the 12-14 years age group have also received the first dose, the ministry said.

The ongoing free vaccination programme through government vaccination centres for the first and the second dose to the eligible population as well as the precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 would continue and be accelerated, the ministry stated.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
When the State controls vaccination...
'Immunity will get us through Covid'
'Everybody need not rush to hospital'
'Soha and I have had our struggles'
IPL 2022: Can Mumbai end losing run against Bangalore?
Vyapam scam whistleblower arrested
Ukraine: Salvage Op Among The Ruins
The War Against Coronavirus

'So far, Covid vaccines protect from severe illness'

'So far, Covid vaccines protect from severe illness'

Covishield booster works against Omicron

Covishield booster works against Omicron

