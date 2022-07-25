News
Covid: Active cases fall, but positivity rate above 7% after over 5 months

Covid: Active cases fall, but positivity rate above 7% after over 5 months

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 25, 2022 17:19 IST
With 16,866 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,39,05,621, while the daily positivity rate crossed 7 per cent again after a gap of 168 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday.

IMAGE: A healthcare worker inoculates a beneficiary with a precautionary dose of COVID-19 vaccine during a one day special camp, at rotary club, in Bikaner on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The active cases have declined to 1,50,877, while the death toll has climbed to 5,26,074 with 41 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.46 per cent, the health ministry said.

 

A decrease of 1,323 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.03 per cent. The weekly positivity rate was 4.49 per cent, according to the health ministry.

Totally, 87.27 crore tests have been done for detection of COVID-19 so far with 2,39,751 tests being conducted in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,32,28,670, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent.

According to the ministry, 202.17 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Monkeypox in India: All you need to know about virus
If You Get Covid: What You Must Know
'No need to panic about COVID-19'
Dragged by RIL, Sensex ends down 306 points
4 Cong MPs suspended for entire session after protests
Glimpses From An Important Day in History
Rs 2.5 lakh pension, Lutyen's bungalow for Kovind
The War Against Coronavirus

'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'

Explained: Why Covid Cases Are Rising

