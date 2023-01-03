COVID-19 Patients Fill China's Hospitals

China has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases since the government lifted its strict zero tolerance measures to contain the virus and hospitals in many cities with severe COVID-19 outbreaks have been overwhelmed by the increase in patients.

IMAGE: A nurse wears protective clothing as patients on IV drips sit in a busy emergency room at a hospital in Beijing. Photograph: Getty Images

IMAGE: A patient on oxygen is wheeled on a gurney into a busy emergency room. Photograph: Getty Images

IMAGE: Hospital workers wheel a body on a gurney. Photograph: Getty Images

IMAGE: A patient lays on a gurney next to a relative. Photograph: Getty Images

IMAGE: A patient on oxygen sits in a busy emergency room. Photograph: Getty Images

IMAGE: Security personnel in a protective suit keeps watch as medical workers attend to patients at the fever department of the Tongji Hospital, a major facility for patients of COVID-19, in Wuhan, Hubei province. Photograph: Staff/Reuters

IMAGE: Staff members work on maintaining makeshift quarantine facilities for patients. Photograph: Staff/Reuters

IMAGE: Medical workers of the emergency department transfer a patient at the Suining Central Hospital in Suining, Sichuan province. Photograph: China Daily via Reuters

IMAGE: A relative attends to a patient at the emergency department at the Suining Central Hospital. Photograph: China Daily via Reuters

IMAGE: Medical workers of the intensive care unit transfer a patient. Photograph: China Daily via Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com