News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » COVID-19 Patients Fill China's Hospitals

COVID-19 Patients Fill China's Hospitals

By REDIFF NEWS
January 03, 2023 15:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

China has seen a surge in COVID-19 cases since the government lifted its strict zero tolerance measures to contain the virus and hospitals in many cities with severe COVID-19 outbreaks have been overwhelmed by the increase in patients.

IMAGE: A nurse wears protective clothing as patients on IV drips sit in a busy emergency room at a hospital in Beijing. Photograph: Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A patient on oxygen is wheeled on a gurney into a busy emergency room. Photograph: Getty Images

 

IMAGE: Hospital workers wheel a body on a gurney. Photograph: Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A patient lays on a gurney next to a relative. Photograph: Getty Images

 

IMAGE: A patient on oxygen sits in a busy emergency room. Photograph: Getty Images
 

 

IMAGE: Security personnel in a protective suit keeps watch as medical workers attend to patients at the fever department of the Tongji Hospital, a major facility for patients of COVID-19, in Wuhan, Hubei province. Photograph: Staff/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Staff members work on maintaining makeshift quarantine facilities for patients. Photograph: Staff/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Medical workers of the emergency department transfer a patient at the Suining Central Hospital in Suining, Sichuan province. Photograph: China Daily via Reuters

 

IMAGE: A relative attends to a patient at the emergency department at the Suining Central Hospital. Photograph: China Daily via Reuters

 

IMAGE: Medical workers of the intensive care unit transfer a patient. Photograph: China Daily via Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Glimpses From China's Covid Crisis
Glimpses From China's Covid Crisis
China Struggles With Covid Pandemic
China Struggles With Covid Pandemic
China succumbs, shares Covid situation with WHO
China succumbs, shares Covid situation with WHO
Adani, Ambani will never be able to buy Rahul: Priyanka
Adani, Ambani will never be able to buy Rahul: Priyanka
Fit-again Bumrah included for Sri Lanka ODIs
Fit-again Bumrah included for Sri Lanka ODIs
Delhi woman, dragged by car, wasn't sexually assaulted
Delhi woman, dragged by car, wasn't sexually assaulted
GREAT Entertainment COMING UP in January
GREAT Entertainment COMING UP in January
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

China's COVID-19 Situation Gets Worse

China's COVID-19 Situation Gets Worse

Covid runs rampant in China as govt seems absent

Covid runs rampant in China as govt seems absent

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances