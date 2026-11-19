Chief Justice of India Surya Kant recently highlighted the crucial role of societal recognition in achieving true equality, asserting that while courts can address rights violations, they cannot compel people to treat one another as equals, a fundamental aspect of human flourishing and fraternity.

FILE IMAGE: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points CJI Surya Kant stated on Wednesday that courts can remedy rights violations but cannot compel people to treat each other as equals; this recognition must come from society.

He underscored Dr. BR Ambedkar's view that fraternity is indispensable for liberty and equality to become a natural course of things.

The CJI connected the right to human flourishing with Article 21, ensuring a life with dignity, and the common good as outlined in Article 39(b) of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court has initiated a monthly lecture series for law students, young advocates, and researchers to discuss contemporary legal issues.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Wednesday said that a court can remedy the violation of a right but it cannot compel people to treat one another as equals, for that recognition must come from society at large.

The Essence Of Fraternity And Equality

Speaking at the third lecture in the monthly lecture series on law, justice and legal education by academician Faizan Mustafa, CJI Kant said fraternity is what binds the common good to human flourishing, since neither can be realised where men and women remain indifferent to the fortunes of their neighbours.

He said that Dr BR Ambedkar considered fraternity indispensable, calling it "a sense of common brotherhood of all Indians" and even cautioned that without it, liberty and equality could not become "a natural course of things".

"The lesson for the judiciary is a humbling one: a court can remedy the violation of a right but it cannot compel people to treat one another as equals, for that recognition must come from society at large," the CJI said.

Human Flourishing And Constitutional Rights

He said that the right to human flourishing draws upon an established strand of the jurisprudence, in which Article 21 has been read to guarantee not mere animal existence, but a life with dignity.

"To speak of flourishing is to take the next step, and to ask not only what every person must be assured, but what our republic should enable them to achieve: an education that opens doors, a livelihood that sustains a family and a voice in the affairs of the nation," he said.

The CJI said that in taking up "Jurisprudence of the Common Good: Fraternity and the Right to Human Flourishing" as his theme, Prof Mustafa turns the attention to what the law is ultimately for.

"That is not a matter our framers consigned entirely to the philosophers, for in Article 39(b) they directed the State to ensure that the ownership and control of the material resources of the community are so distributed as best to subserve the common good," he said.

Elaborating further, the CJI said properly understood, it is neither the will of the majority nor some notional average, but something that belongs to everyone alike, in which no one's portion is purchased at the cost of another's.

"Clean air, public health and access to justice are examples, because they serve any of us only insofar as they serve us all. Seen in this light, such a good can never be at odds with individual rights…," he said.

Promoting Legal Dialogue And Education

Welcoming Prof Mustafa, the CJI said that the academician is known to him for several decades and throughout this time, he has watched him grow from a dedicated teacher and constitutional scholar into a pioneer of legal education admired nationwide.

"I shall therefore leave its finer contours to Prof Mustafa, confident that his lecture will offer each of us, on the Bench, at the Bar and in academia much to reflect upon," he said.

The CJI said this lecture was conceived for law students, young advocates and researchers, so that they might regularly encounter ideas beyond the syllabus and the demands of everyday practice, in the company of some of the finest minds in the discipline.

"I would, in particular, encourage those of you at the start of your careers to make full use of the dialogue that follows, for your questions are as much a part of this series as the lectures themselves," he said.

On September 5, to create a regular platform for dialogue and exchange of ideas on important contemporary issues concerning law, justice and society, the Supreme Court of India, in a first-of-its-kind initiative, announced a monthly lecture series on law, justice and legal education and also proposed an annual award.

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, CJI Kant announced the initiative and couple of lectures have taken place before the latest one by Prof Mustafa.