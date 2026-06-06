Court Reserves Order On Bail Plea For Ex-CM's Gunmen

An Alappuzha court has reserved its decision on the anticipatory bail pleas of three gunmen linked to former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who face charges in the high-profile assault case involving Youth Congress workers during the 2023 Nava Kerala Sadas programme.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points An Alappuzha court reserved its order on anticipatory bail for three gunmen of former CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

The case involves the alleged assault on Youth Congress workers during the Nava Kerala Sadas programme in December 2023.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) was appointed by the new UDF government to probe the incident.

The prosecution added an 'attempt to commit culpable homicide' charge, which the defence disputes, claiming official duty.

The court viewed video evidence and will deliver its order on June 9.

A court here on Saturday reserved its order on the anticipatory bail petitions filed by three gunmen of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a case relating to the assault on Youth Congress workers during the Nava Kerala Sadas programme in December 2023.

After the UDF came to power, Chief Minister V D Satheesan, following the first Cabinet meeting, announced the appointment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident in which two persons, including current Alappuzha MLA A D Thomas, were injured.

SIT Investigation And Anticipatory Bail Pleas

Following the development, Anil Kumar S, Sandeep S, Shaiju V K, Arun R and Vipin V V approached the Alappuzha District and Principal Sessions Court seeking anticipatory bail.

Alappuzha District cum Sessions Judge Honey M Varghese heard the prosecution and the counsel for the accused on Saturday.

The court also viewed videos related to the alleged assault on Youth Congress workers, including footage recorded by a police photographer and videos captured by witnesses at the scene.

Prosecution Charges And Defence Arguments

The prosecution submitted that the offence of attempt to commit culpable homicide had been added against the accused.

The defence objected to the inclusion of the additional charge and argued that the accused were performing their official duties at the time of the incident.

After detailed arguments, the court reserved its order for June 9.

Following the incident in 2023, CPI(M) leaders had claimed that the Youth Congress workers were restrained in the interest of the security of then Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers travelling in a bus as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas programme in Alappuzha.

According to the prosecution's case, Youth Congress workers were staging a black-flag protest when the gunmen allegedly approached and assaulted them with sticks.