ACB Nabs Home Guard Driver, Court Reader In Banswara Bribery Case

Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau has made significant arrests in Banswara, apprehending a home guard driver and a court reader for allegedly demanding and accepting a Rs 40,000 bribe to influence a pending court case.

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Key Points Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a home guard driver and a court reader on Monday.

The accused allegedly accepted a bribe of Rs 40,000 in Banswara district.

The bribe was demanded to prevent bail cancellation and ensure assistance in a pending court case.

The complaint was verified on October 11, confirming the demand for Rs 40,000.

Both accused are currently being questioned, and searches are underway at their residences.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday arrested a home guard driver, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000, and a court reader for his alleged involvement in the case in Rajasthan's Banswara district, officials said.

Details Of The Bribery Allegation

The accused, Rahul Chandel, posted as a driver with the Additional Judicial Magistrate in Banswara, was caught accepting the bribe on behalf of Sandeep Kumar Nanavati, a Grade-I clerk (reader) in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court, they said.

ACB Director General Govind Gupta said the complainant had alleged that Nanavati, through Chandel, demanded money from her to ensure that her bail was not cancelled, she was not convicted in a pending court case and she received further assistance in the matter.

The complaint was verified on October 11, confirming a demand for Rs 40,000. During verification, the accused were also found to have accepted Rs 2,000 from the complainant towards miscellaneous expenses, the ACB said.

Acting under the supervision of Udaipur Range Superintendent of Police Piyush Dixit, the ACB laid a trap on Monday and caught Chandel accepting Rs 40,000 from the complainant and a co-complainant.

Nanavati was subsequently arrested for his alleged key role in demanding the bribe.

The ACB said both accused were being questioned and searches were underway at their residences.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act will be registered and further investigation conducted, officials said.