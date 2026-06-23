Court prevents temple from appyling chemical coating on idol

A Solapur court has temporarily halted the Pandharpur temple committee's plan to apply a chemical protective coating on the revered Lord Vitthal idol, upholding religious sentiments and traditional preservation methods.

IMAGE: The Lord Vitthal temple at Pandharpur, Maharashtra. Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Key Points A Solapur court has issued a temporary injunction against applying a chemical protective coating on the Lord Vitthal idol.

Devotees, including the Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh, argued that modern chemicals violate scriptural 'shastras' and advocated for traditional 'vajralep'.

The temple committee had planned the coating based on Archaeology Department recommendations for preservation before the Ashadi Ekadashi pilgrimage.

The court ruled that the idol belongs to all devotees, not just the committee, and noted an ASI report found the idol in good conservation state, negating immediate emergency.

The injunction will remain until the temple committee provides a specific explanation regarding the materials used for the protective coating.

A court in Maharashtra's Solapur has granted a temporary injunction restraining the Pandharpur temple committee from applying a chemical protective coating on the idol of Lord Vitthal, citing the need to preserve religious sentiments.

Joint Civil Judge S S Raul passed the interim order on Monday on an application filed by members of the Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh and warkari groups (devotees of Lord Vitthal) against the Shri Vitthal Rukmini Temple Committee, which had scheduled the idol coating work on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The plaintiffs argued that applying modern chemicals like epoxy resin violates scriptural Shastras and defiles the ancient deity, advocating instead for traditional natural vajralep.

The temple committee countered that the restoration was recommended by the archaeology department ahead of the Ashadi Ekadashi pilgrimage in July to prevent further wear and tear, questioning the plaintiffs' locus standi under the Pandharpur Temple Act.

Court Upholds Devotee Sentiments Over Committee Plans

Rejecting the committee's contentions, the judge observed that the administrative committee is only acting as a custodian and facilitates the smooth functioning of the temple.

"However, they cannot claim any kind of sovereignty and ownership over the idol itself. The idol belongs to all devotees and therefore, any act affecting the idol itself is the primary concern of all devotees," it said.

Pointing out that an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) report found the idol in a good state of conservation, the court noted there was no immediate emergency to bypass the devotees' objections.

"Until there is a specific explanation from the defendant in respect of materials used for protective coating, which is the very subject matter of the present dispute, such protective coating shall not be allowed to be applied," the judge said.

Traditional Rituals Versus Modern Preservation

The court noted that a departure from traditional rules would result in the "defilement of the idol itself," temporarily restraining the committee from conducting the procedure until the final disposal of the suit.

The Maharashtra Mandir Mahasangh, in a release on Monday, claimed that "artificial chemicals obstruct the natural breathing of stone and could eventually make the idols brittle," violating traditional rituals.

Every year, lakhs of warkaris from all sections of society, including peasants, labourers and farmers, undertake the wari (pilgrimage on foot) to Pandharpur in Solapur district. They offer prayers at the famous Vitthal-Rukmini temple in the town on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi.