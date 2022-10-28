News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Court lets off 3 arrested by Telangana police for 'bid to lure TRS MLAs'

Court lets off 3 arrested by Telangana police for 'bid to lure TRS MLAs'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 28, 2022 10:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A local court in Hyderabad has rejected the remand of three people who were arrested by Cyberabad Police on charges of allegedly trying to coax four Telangana Rashtra Samiti legislators into defecting, over not following the procedure of issuing a notice before the arrest.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Based on a complaint by Pilot Rohith Reddy, one of the legislators, cases under relevant sections-criminal conspiracy, offering bribe and Prevention of Corruption Act-1988- were filed against the trio-Ramachandra Bharati@ Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy on October 26 night.

 

They were arrested on Thursday and later in the night produced before a judge of a court for anti-corruption cases.

The judge instructed the police to issue notices under Section 41 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and ordered the release of the accused.

As per the FIR copy, Rohith Reddy alleged that the accused offered him Rs 100 crore and in return the legislator had to leave the TRS and contest as a BJP candidate in the next Assembly elections.

They also offered him civil contract works from the central government besides higher positions and monetary benefits.

The accused also threatened that if he does not heed, the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation cases will be filed against him.

They also warned that the TRS government in the state will be toppled.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will KCR's BRS Make Any Impact In National Politics?
Will KCR's BRS Make Any Impact In National Politics?
Why KCR has Launched War On The BJP
Why KCR has Launched War On The BJP
'We have defeated BJP's evil designs in Goa'
'We have defeated BJP's evil designs in Goa'
Start-ups brace for long funding winter
Start-ups brace for long funding winter
Why Suryakumar loves batting with Kohli
Why Suryakumar loves batting with Kohli
Halloween Takes Over OTT This Week
Halloween Takes Over OTT This Week
Shinde govt under fire as 4th project moves to Gujarat
Shinde govt under fire as 4th project moves to Gujarat
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

TRS to BRS: Will KCR's name-change gamble pay off

TRS to BRS: Will KCR's name-change gamble pay off

'BJP spent Rs 40-50 crore on each MLA'

'BJP spent Rs 40-50 crore on each MLA'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances