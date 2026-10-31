Court issues fresh warrants against Dhruv Rathee in 2018 defamation case

A Delhi court has issued fresh bailable warrants against prominent YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a 2018 defamation case, intensifying legal proceedings against him.

FILE IMAGE: YouTuber Dhruv Rathee. Photograph: Courtesy @dhruv_rathee/X

Key Points A Delhi court on Saturday issued fresh bailable warrants against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a 2018 defamation case.

The case was filed by Vikas Sanskrityayan alias Vikas Pandey, who accused Rathee of defamation over a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Previous bailable warrants were issued on October 17 after a process server reported Rathee's house was locked.

The court had initially summoned Rathee in July 2019 regarding the complaint filed in 2018.

A Delhi court on Saturday issued fresh bailable warrants against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in a 2018 defamation case.

Details Of The Defamation Case

Judicial magistrate Rahul Jain issued the fresh warrants against Rathee in a case filed by Vikas Sanskrityayan alias Vikas Pandey, who accused the YouTuber of defamation over a video uploaded on his channel. The detailed order is awaited.

On October 17, the court had issued bailable warrants against Rathee after a process server reported that his house was locked while attempting to serve notice.

The court had also issued fresh summons to Rathee at his address in Gurugram, Haryana.

Appearing for Pandey, advocate Samaksh Sharma had submitted that Rathee ordinarily resides in Austria and had come to India for the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests in Delhi.

The court had noted that Rathee was initially summoned in July 2019.

The case pertains to a defamation complaint filed by Pandey in 2018 after Rathee uploaded a video against him on his YouTube channel.