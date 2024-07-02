News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Court grants 2-hour parole to Engineer Rashid to take oath in LS

Court grants 2-hour parole to Engineer Rashid to take oath in LS

Source: PTI
July 02, 2024 16:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A court in New Delhi on Tuesday granted two-hour custody parole to Kashmiri leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid to take oath as a Lok Sabha MP on July 5.

IMAGE: Abrar Rashid secures his father's winning certificate from the returning officer, June 4, 2024. Engineer Rashid polled 472,481 votes, defeating Omar (268,339 votes) by 204,142 votes. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, was elected from Baramulla seat as an independent candidate defeating National Conference leader Omar Abdullah in the recent Lok Sabha polls.

He was arrested in a 2017 Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case.

 

Rashid had moved the court seeking interim bail, or custody parole in the alternative, to take oath and perform his parliamentary functions.

Additional sessions judge Chander Jit Singh allowed custody parole for two hours on July 5 to enable him to take oath.

A detailed order is awaited.

On Monday, the NIA's counsel did not oppose Rashid's plea and said his oath taking should be subject to some conditions like not speaking to the media and completing all formalities within a day.

Rashid has been in jail since 2019 after he was charged by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for his alleged involvement in a terror funding case. He is currently lodged in Tihar jail.

The former MLA's name cropped up during the investigation of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali, who the NIA had arrested for allegedly funding terrorist groups and separatists in the Kashmir valley.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet against several individuals, including Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik, Lashkar-e-Tayiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin in the case. Malik was awarded life imprisonment by a trial court in 2022 after he pleaded guilty to the charges. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Two Ex-CMs Bite The Dust In J&K, And How!
Two Ex-CMs Bite The Dust In J&K, And How!
Is Altaf Bukhari Playing BJP Game In J-K?
Is Altaf Bukhari Playing BJP Game In J-K?
Why This PhD Scholar Is Walking Barefoot
Why This PhD Scholar Is Walking Barefoot
Mature Parag says hard choices paved way for comeback
Mature Parag says hard choices paved way for comeback
UP: 3 kids among 27 killed in a stampede at 'satsang'
UP: 3 kids among 27 killed in a stampede at 'satsang'
Understand the pain of those who lost polls: PM in LS
Understand the pain of those who lost polls: PM in LS
'BCCI Should Save Gaekwad'
'BCCI Should Save Gaekwad'
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Let Engineer Rashid take oath as MP, NIA tells court

Let Engineer Rashid take oath as MP, NIA tells court

Row after Omar shares article on jailed rival's win

Row after Omar shares article on jailed rival's win

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances