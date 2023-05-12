News
Rediff.com  » News » Court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till June 2

Court extends Sisodia's judicial custody till June 2

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 12, 2023 13:30 IST
A Delhi court on Friday extended till June 2 the judicial custody of Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia in a corruption case related to the alleged excise scam.

IMAGE: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at Rouse Avenue Court on May 8, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Special Judge M K Nagpal extended Sisodia's custody after the former Delhi deputy chief minister was produced before the court on expiry of his judicial custody.

 

The court had on March 31 dismissed Sisodia's bail application, saying he was 'prima facie the architect' of the criminal conspiracy behind alleged payment of advance kickbacks of around Rs 90-100 crore meant for him and his colleagues in the Delhi government.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had arrested Sisodia for alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy, 2021-22.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
