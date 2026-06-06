Mattannur Shuhaib Murder: Court Dismisses Accused's Transfer Plea

The Thalassery Additional Sessions Court has dismissed a crucial petition by the accused in the high-profile Mattannur Shuhaib murder case, rejecting their plea to transfer the trial and continue proceedings in the politically charged 2018 killing of the Youth Congress leader.

Key Points A Kerala court dismissed the petition by accused in the Mattannur Shuhaib murder case to transfer the trial to another court.

Thalassery Additional Sessions Court Judge Denny C J rejected the plea from prime accused Akash M V, Rajil Raj, and Jithin A.

The court also denied a separate petition seeking a stay on the trial proceedings.

Youth Congress leader S P Shuhaib was allegedly murdered in 2018 by CPI(M) sympathisers, with 17 accused in the case.

A court on Saturday dismissed a petition filed by the accused in the Mattannur Shuhaib murder case seeking transfer of the trial to another court. Thalassery Additional Sessions Court Judge Denny C J dismissed the petition filed by the prime accused, Akash M V, Rajil Raj and Jithin A. The court dismissed the transfer plea after hearing arguments from the accused and the Special Public Prosecutor. It also rejected a separate petition seeking a stay on the trial proceedings.

Key Developments In Shuhaib Murder Case

Youth Congress leader S P Shuhaib was allegedly hacked to death at Edayannur near Mattannur on February 12, 2018, by CPI(M) sympathisers. There are 17 accused in the case. The case attracted significant attention after Shuhaib's family and the Congress approached the Kerala High Court seeking a CBI probe. The plea was dismissed by both the High Court and the Supreme Court. Recently, the Additional Sessions Court conducting the trial had cancelled the bail granted to the accused. However, the bail was later restored after they approached the Kerala High Court. Subsequently, the accused moved the District Principal Sessions Court seeking transfer of the trial to another court, citing the need for a fair trial.