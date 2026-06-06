HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Mattannur Shuhaib Murder: Court Dismisses Accused's Transfer Plea

Mattannur Shuhaib Murder: Court Dismisses Accused's Transfer Plea

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 06, 2026 13:07 IST

x

The Thalassery Additional Sessions Court has dismissed a crucial petition by the accused in the high-profile Mattannur Shuhaib murder case, rejecting their plea to transfer the trial and continue proceedings in the politically charged 2018 killing of the Youth Congress leader.

Key Points

  • A Kerala court dismissed the petition by accused in the Mattannur Shuhaib murder case to transfer the trial to another court.
  • Thalassery Additional Sessions Court Judge Denny C J rejected the plea from prime accused Akash M V, Rajil Raj, and Jithin A.
  • The court also denied a separate petition seeking a stay on the trial proceedings.
  • Youth Congress leader S P Shuhaib was allegedly murdered in 2018 by CPI(M) sympathisers, with 17 accused in the case.

A court on Saturday dismissed a petition filed by the accused in the Mattannur Shuhaib murder case seeking transfer of the trial to another court. Thalassery Additional Sessions Court Judge Denny C J dismissed the petition filed by the prime accused, Akash M V, Rajil Raj and Jithin A. The court dismissed the transfer plea after hearing arguments from the accused and the Special Public Prosecutor. It also rejected a separate petition seeking a stay on the trial proceedings.

Key Developments In Shuhaib Murder Case

Youth Congress leader S P Shuhaib was allegedly hacked to death at Edayannur near Mattannur on February 12, 2018, by CPI(M) sympathisers. There are 17 accused in the case. The case attracted significant attention after Shuhaib's family and the Congress approached the Kerala High Court seeking a CBI probe. The plea was dismissed by both the High Court and the Supreme Court. Recently, the Additional Sessions Court conducting the trial had cancelled the bail granted to the accused. However, the bail was later restored after they approached the Kerala High Court. Subsequently, the accused moved the District Principal Sessions Court seeking transfer of the trial to another court, citing the need for a fair trial.

 
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

SC sends NCP MP's plea against conviction back to Kerala HC
SC sends NCP MP's plea against conviction back to Kerala HC
HC rejects Lakshadweep MP's plea to suspend conviction
HC rejects Lakshadweep MP's plea to suspend conviction
SC allows NCP's Mohammed Faizal to continue as MP, stays Kerala HC order
SC allows NCP's Mohammed Faizal to continue as MP, stays Kerala HC order
Kerala HC acquits 13 RSS workers in CPM leader's murder case
Kerala HC acquits 13 RSS workers in CPM leader's murder case
Kerala High Court Affirms Life Sentences for BJP Activists in 2006 Murder Case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Recipes Celebrating The Goodness Of Coconut

webstory image 2

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

webstory image 3

8 Incredible Places To Explore In Telangana

VIDEOS

Malaika Turns Heads in a Stunning Blue Look0:33

Malaika Turns Heads in a Stunning Blue Look

A Majestic Sight! Overflowing Five Falls Captivates Visitors1:00

A Majestic Sight! Overflowing Five Falls Captivates Visitors

Heavy security deployed at Khan Global Studies after FIR against Khan Sir3:14

Heavy security deployed at Khan Global Studies after FIR...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO