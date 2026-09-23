Court Rejects Interim Bail For Ex-BJP MLA In Gang-Rape Allegations

A Bhiwandi court has refused interim protection from arrest to former BJP MLA Narendra Baburao Pawar in a serious alleged gang-rape case, citing the grave nature of the accusations and his absconding status.

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Key Points Former BJP MLA Narendra Baburao Pawar was denied interim protection from arrest by a Bhiwandi court.

The case involves serious allegations of gang-rape against Pawar and co-accused Shailesh Patil.

Both Pawar and Patil are currently absconding, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

The court cited the grave nature of the allegations and the need to hear all parties before granting relief.

The complainant alleges she was raped after seeking Pawar's help with a marital dispute.

A court at Bhiwandi in the district on Wednesday refused interim protection from arrest to former BJP MLA Narendra Baburao Pawar in connection with a case of alleged gang-rape registered against him and others at the Padgha Police Station.

Court Cites Grave Allegations

Additional Sessions Judge N K Karande declined to grant interim bail to Pawar while hearing his pre-arrest bail application, citing the grave nature of the allegations. Both Pawar and co-accused Shailesh Patil have been absconding.

The court also issued notices to the investigating officer, the Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP), and the complainant woman, seeking their responses by September 24.

As per the First Information Report, the complainant had approached the former legislator to seek help in resolving her marital dispute. Pawar allegedly summoned her to Kalyan's Tilak Chowk, where she was picked up in a vehicle driven by co-accused Patil.

She was taken to a farmhouse, where she was allegedly raped by Pawar and Patil.

While seeking anticipatory bail, Pawar's lawyer sought interim protection from arrest. But Judge Karande held that it was necessary to hear the investigation agency and the complainant before considering any relief.