Home  » News » Court Rejects Interim Bail For Ex-BJP MLA In Gang-Rape Allegations

Court Rejects Interim Bail For Ex-BJP MLA In Gang-Rape Allegations

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 23, 2026 22:15 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

A Bhiwandi court has refused interim protection from arrest to former BJP MLA Narendra Baburao Pawar in a serious alleged gang-rape case, citing the grave nature of the accusations and his absconding status.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Former BJP MLA Narendra Baburao Pawar was denied interim protection from arrest by a Bhiwandi court.
  • The case involves serious allegations of gang-rape against Pawar and co-accused Shailesh Patil.
  • Both Pawar and Patil are currently absconding, highlighting the gravity of the situation.
  • The court cited the grave nature of the allegations and the need to hear all parties before granting relief.
  • The complainant alleges she was raped after seeking Pawar's help with a marital dispute.

A court at Bhiwandi in the district on Wednesday refused interim protection from arrest to former BJP MLA Narendra Baburao Pawar in connection with a case of alleged gang-rape registered against him and others at the Padgha Police Station.

Court Cites Grave Allegations

Additional Sessions Judge N K Karande declined to grant interim bail to Pawar while hearing his pre-arrest bail application, citing the grave nature of the allegations. Both Pawar and co-accused Shailesh Patil have been absconding.

 

The court also issued notices to the investigating officer, the Assistant Public Prosecutor (APP), and the complainant woman, seeking their responses by September 24.

As per the First Information Report, the complainant had approached the former legislator to seek help in resolving her marital dispute. Pawar allegedly summoned her to Kalyan's Tilak Chowk, where she was picked up in a vehicle driven by co-accused Patil.

She was taken to a farmhouse, where she was allegedly raped by Pawar and Patil.

While seeking anticipatory bail, Pawar's lawyer sought interim protection from arrest. But Judge Karande held that it was necessary to hear the investigation agency and the complainant before considering any relief.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

narendra baburao pawargang-rape allegationsinterim protection deniedbhiwandi court rulingformer bjp mla

More From Rediff

'Hostile Takeover Of Tata Sons Would Be...'

'Hostile Takeover Of Tata Sons Would Be...'
Why Justice R C Chavan Quit Maharashtra UCC Panel

Why Justice R C Chavan Quit Maharashtra UCC Panel
The Untold Migration To Gujarat

The Untold Migration To Gujarat

Related Stories

Police Form Teams To Nab Former MLA, Dismissed Cop In Farmhouse Rape Case

Police Form Teams To Nab Former MLA, Dismissed Cop In Farmhouse Rape Case

Web Stories

Check Out The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max

Check Out The Redmi Note 17 Pro Max
Rawa Toast: 10-Min Recipe

Rawa Toast: 10-Min Recipe
Haier's M70 TV Range: From 43 To 85 Inches

Haier's M70 TV Range: From 43 To 85 Inches