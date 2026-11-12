Why ADM Vehicles Were Attached In Kerala

Discover how the official vehicles of two Additional District Magistrates in Kerala were attached on Thursday, highlighting a 46-year-old dispute over unpaid land compensation by the Public Works Department.

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Key Points Official vehicles of Sabarimala and Pathanamthitta ADMs were attached on Thursday due to a court order.

The attachment resulted from the PWD's failure to pay compensation for land acquired for a bridge project at Enath in 1980.

Land owner Muraleedharan pursued legal action since 1995, securing a favourable court order in 2008.

The outstanding amount, including compensation and interest, due to Muraleedharan is Rs 12,60,361.

District Collector Nizamudeen A confirmed alternative vehicles were arranged and highlighted the impact on regular government functioning.

Official vehicles of the Sabarimala and Pathanamthitta ADMs were attached on Thursday following a court order over the PWD's failure to pay compensation for land acquired for a bridge project at Enath in 1980, officials said.

Decades-Long Compensation Battle

The action came 46 years after the land was acquired without payment of compensation to the owner, Muraleedharan, a native of Enath, officials said.

He approached the Pathanamthitta Sub Court in 1995 seeking compensation for the land acquired for the bridge project.

A favourable order was issued in 2008, after which he approached the court again in 2009 to seek its implementation, officials said.

Despite repeated notices to the Public Works Department (PWD)'s Kollam Road Division, the department reportedly informed the authorities that it did not have sufficient funds to pay the compensation.

Officials said the amount due to Muraleedharan, including compensation and interest, is Rs 12,60,361.

Government Vehicles Attached

After repeated legal proceedings against the government's failure to settle payment, the vehicles belonging to the two Additional District Magistrates (ADMs) were attached as part of the court's enforcement action.

The attachment procedure was carried out on Thursday after officials pasted a notice on the vehicles, and they were shifted to the court premises, officials said.

Both are Toyota Innova cars of 2016 and 2014 models.

If the amount is not deposited, the vehicles could be auctioned to recover the dues, officials said.

District Collector Nizamudeen A told reporters that alternative vehicles had been arranged for the Additional District Magistrate and that steps would be taken to release the attached vehicles after the amount directed by the court is deposited.

He said the issue had been brought to the government's attention and that the department was facing difficulties in its regular functioning due to such attachments.

Nizamudeen said that the revenue department is not a party in the case, but its vehicles are attached in such instances.

"Whenever such cases arise, revenue department vehicles are taken into custody. The government has been informed about the issue, as it is seriously affecting our regular functioning," he said.