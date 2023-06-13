Court allows Karti Chidambaram to go abroad, deposit Rs 1 cr security deposit

A Delhi court has allowed Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, accused in Aircel-Maxis and INX Media scam cases, to travel to Spain and the United Kingdom from June 25 to July 17.

IMAGE: Congress MP Karti Chidambaram arrives at the CBI office to join the investigation into an alleged scam pertaining to issuance of visas, New Delhi, May 26, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The court directed Chidambaram to furnish a security deposit of Rs 1 crore and not to open or close any bank account overseas or enter into any property transactions abroad.

Special judge Namrita Aggarwal allowed Chidambaram's plea, noting that he was on several occasions granted permission by the court to travel abroad.

Moreover, on none of the occasions, the applicant has violated any of the conditions imposed upon him by the court concerned, the judge said in an order passed on June 12.

"Therefore, in view of the above facts and circumstances, the applications moved by the applicant/accused Karti P Chidambaram are allowed and he is permitted to travel to Spain and the United Kingdom during the period June 25 to July 17, 2023,” the judge said.

The ED alleged that during the course of the pending investigation, it was revealed that the applicant had disposed of some shares of the company beneficially owned or controlled by him and has thus, destroyed the proceeds of the crime.

Chidambaram had moved applications in four cases in which he is an accused. The cases related to corruption and money laundering are being probed by the CBI and ED in alleged Aircel Maxis and INX Media scams.

The court directed Chidambaram to furnish a security deposit of Rs one crore by way of FDR/bank draft and inform about his travel itinerary, address and contact details for the period abroad to the court as well as to the investigating officers in all four cases.

It also directed him to surrender his passport within 48 hours of his return to India.

"He shall not make any attempt to tamper with the evidence or influence the witnesses of this case in any manner,” the judge said.

Chidambaram had sought permission, claiming that he had to attend ATP Mallorca Championships to be held in Mallorca, Spain from June 25 to July 1 and Wimbledon Championships to be held in London from July 3 to July 16.

He also submitted before the court that he had to attend business meetings and visit his daughter, who was working in London after completing her studies there.

The CBI and ED opposed the application, claiming that Chidambaram may resort to tampering with evidence or influencing the witnesses in other countries.