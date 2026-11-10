Dehradun Family Held For Nephew's Murder In Property Row

In a shocking incident, a family in Dehradun has been arrested for the alleged murder of a 26-year-old nephew, highlighting the tragic consequences of escalating property disputes.

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Key Points A couple and their son were arrested on Tuesday in Dehradun for the alleged murder of the man's 26-year-old nephew.

The murder reportedly occurred on Monday following a dispute over the construction of a wall and a room given to the victim's mother.

The accused, Nitin Kumar, his son Rohit Kumar, and wife Kavita, allegedly attacked Gaurav and his friends with a knife and khukri.

Police recovered the weapons used in the attack and formed a team on Monday night to apprehend the accused.

A couple and their son were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly killing the man's 26-year-old nephew over a property dispute in Dehradun, police said. A knife and a khukri used in the murder were also recovered.

Property Dispute Escalates To Murder

The victim, Gaurav, was allegedly attacked by his maternal uncle Nitin Kumar (44), cousin Rohit Kumar (21) and aunt Kavita (40) following a dispute over the construction of a wall in the Tarla Adhoiwala area on Monday.

According to police, the dispute stemmed from a room in Nitin's house in Adhoiwala that was given to his sister Guddi, Gaurav's mother, after their mother's death. This had led to a disagreement between Nitin, his sister Guddi and her son Gaurav.

During interrogation, Nitin told police that he had another argument with his nephew Gaurav and three others on Monday. In a fit of rage, he, his son Rohit and other family members allegedly attacked Gaurav and his friends with a knife and khukri kept at their house, leaving Gaurav seriously injured.

Following the incident, a team was formed on Monday night on the instructions of Dehradun SSP to apprehend the accused.

The three accused were arrested on Tuesday, and the weapons allegedly used in the attack were recovered, police said.