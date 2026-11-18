Police in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district are investigating the brutal murder of a couple and their son who were found dead with severe head injuries at their home on Tuesday night.

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Key Points A couple, Rakesh Meena (45) and Radha (40), and their son Ashwin (24) were allegedly murdered in their home in Sehore district.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in Budhni tehsil, Madhya Pradesh.

All three victims had deep head injuries, with preliminary investigations suggesting they were killed while asleep.

Police have collected evidence and are investigating the incident from various angles.

The identity of the attackers and their motive will be known only after the probe, police said on Wednesday.

Unidentified assailants allegedly killed a couple and their son at their home in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, police said on Wednesday.

Investigation Underway In Budhni Tehsil

The incident occurred on Tuesday night in Budhni tehsil, and police reached the spot after being alerted.

All three had deep injuries on their heads, and preliminary investigation suggested they were murdered while they were asleep, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ravi Sharma said.

The deceased have been identified as Rakesh Meena (45), his wife Radha (40), and their son Ashwin (24), the police said.

Police have collected evidence from the scene and begun investigating the incident from various angles, Sharma said. The identity of the attackers and the motive will be known only after the probe, he added.