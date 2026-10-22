Couple Murdered At Tea Stall In Bihar

A shocking double murder has rocked Bhagalpur, Bihar, as a couple was shot dead at their tea stall on Thursday morning, prompting police investigation and local protests.

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Key Points A couple was allegedly shot dead at their tea stall in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Thursday morning.

The victims were identified as Ranjan Mandal and his wife, Kiran Devi, who were shot from close range.

One person has been arrested in connection with the double murder, and police are investigating the case from all angles.

The incident sparked local protests, with residents demanding immediate arrests and raising concerns about a missing two-and-a-half-year-old daughter of Ranjan's brother.

A man and his wife were allegedly shot dead at their tea stall in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Thursday morning, police said.

Investigation Underway

One person has been arrested in the case, they said.

The incident occurred around 4 am at a local market in Ismailpur police station area when the couple was asleep at their stall, a police officer said.

The victims were identified as Ranjan Mandal and his wife, Kiran Devi.

Naugachia SDPO Sayem Raza told reporters that the couple was shot from close range.

Police are investigating the case from all angles to ascertain the reason behind the murder and gather other details, he said.

The incident triggered protests by locals, who demanded the immediate arrest of the culprits. They also expressed concern over the "lack of police action" in the case involving the alleged disappearance of the two-and-a-half-year-old daughter of Ranjan's brother.

Naugachia SP Vaibhav Sharma, however, said an FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway to trace the girl.