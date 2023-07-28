News
Couple sells son to buy iPhone for making reels

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 28, 2023 18:34 IST
A couple allegedly sold their eight-month-old son in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district to buy an iPhone for making reels, police said on Friday.

Photograph: Carlos Barria/Reuters

The incident happened in Panihati's Ganganagar area near Kolkata, and police said they have already arrested the mother and are looking for the father who is on the run.

The incident came to light after locals got suspicious of the couple as they could not see the baby for weeks, and reported the matter to the police, a senior officer said.

 

"We have arrested the mother and started looking for the father who has been absconding after the incident was reported to us. The couple sold the infant to someone, and purchased an iPhone 14 to make reels (short video clips for social media)," he told PTI.

"The mother has also admitted that they spent the money that was earned by selling the baby to travel to places like Digha and Mandarmoni," he added.

The incident happened a month ago, but was reported to the police on July 24, the officer said.

"We have started an investigation and are looking for the father," he said.

The mother is being interrogated, police said, adding that they are also searching for the couple who bought the baby.

"We will also book them as this is illegal," the officer said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
