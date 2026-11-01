Odisha Couple Hacked To Death, Son Injured In Brutal Attack

In a shocking incident in Odisha's Malkangiri district, a couple was brutally hacked to death and their minor son critically injured by a neighbour, with police suspecting old enmity as the motive.

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Key Points A couple was hacked to death and their minor son critically injured by a neighbour in Malkangiri, Odisha, on Saturday night.

The attacker broke into their home, first attacking the man, then his wife who tried to intervene.

Their 13-year-old son, Sandip, was also injured and is in critical condition in hospital.

Police have detained the accused, a neighbour, and suspect old enmity as the motive behind the murders.

The deceased were identified as Ramendranath Sarkar and Raeba Mandal, both aged between 35 and 40 years.

A man and his wife were hacked to death and their minor son was critically injured by a neighbour when the family was sleeping at their home in Odisha's Malkangiri district, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at Malkangiri village (MV-36) under Orkel police station limits on Saturday night.

Investigation Underway In Double Murder Case

Police detained the accused.

The attacker broke open the window grill and entered the house before attacking the couple with a sharp weapon.

The intruder first attacked the man and later his wife when she tried to save her husband. Their 13-year-old son Sandip was also injured in the attack, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Ramendranath Sarkar and his wife Raeba Mandal, both aged between 35 and 40 years.

The son was admitted to a government hospital in critical condition, police said.

As per preliminary information, the attacker is said to be a neighbour of the family and old enmity is suspected to be the motive behind the murders.

The accused was detained while trying to flee the village, police said.