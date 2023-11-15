News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Couple mentions 'bomb in bag' in Goa airport security check, detained

Couple mentions 'bomb in bag' in Goa airport security check, detained

Source: PTI
November 15, 2023 20:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The police detained a couple after they mentioned about "a bomb in the bag" -- which turned out to be a false alarm -- during security check at Goa's Dabolim International Airport, delaying the flight they were to board by almost 90 minutes, an official said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Goa's Dabolim airport. Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Vasco) Salim Sheikh told PTI that Atulkumar Kewat (29) from Madhya Pradesh and Tritiya Jana (29), a resident of Kolkata, were detained after they created a bomb hoax during security check for an IndiGo flight bound for Bengaluru from Goa.

 

He said the incident occurred at 23.42 hours on Tuesday when the couple was waiting for security check to board the flight.

”When they were standing in the queue, they said there is 'a bomb in the bag' ('uske bag mein bomb hai'). Fellow passengers immediately informed security personnel who later checked all the luggage," he said, adding that nothing suspicious was found.

It was not clear whose bag they were referring to.

A formal complaint was filed against the couple, who were on a vacation to Goa, at the airport police station by security in-charge and they were detained.

The flight left for Bengaluru after a delay of almost one-and-a half hours, said DSP Sheikh.

Both passengers were booked under section 505 of the Indian Penal Code (public mischief) and questioned by the police, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Mumbai man gets lifer for hijack scare on Jet flight
Mumbai man gets lifer for hijack scare on Jet flight
No bomb found, Moscow-Goa flight delayed by 15 hrs
No bomb found, Moscow-Goa flight delayed by 15 hrs
IndiGo plane grounded after hoax bomb threat
IndiGo plane grounded after hoax bomb threat
PIX: Mitchell, Williamson frustrate India
PIX: Mitchell, Williamson frustrate India
India, US ink pact to boost cooperation among startups
India, US ink pact to boost cooperation among startups
Kohli not finished yet: Ganguly on the 'phenomenal' 50
Kohli not finished yet: Ganguly on the 'phenomenal' 50
Virat Kohli: Anatomy of a megastar
Virat Kohli: Anatomy of a megastar
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Passengers offloaded after man shouts bomb in plane

Passengers offloaded after man shouts bomb in plane

SpiceJet bomb hoax: Man wanted friends to ....

SpiceJet bomb hoax: Man wanted friends to ....

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances