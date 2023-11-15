Couple mentions 'bomb in bag' in Goa airport security check, detained

The police detained a couple after they mentioned about "a bomb in the bag" -- which turned out to be a false alarm -- during security check at Goa's Dabolim International Airport, delaying the flight they were to board by almost 90 minutes, an official said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Goa's Dabolim airport. Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.



Deputy Superintendent of Police (Vasco) Salim Sheikh told PTI that Atulkumar Kewat (29) from Madhya Pradesh and Tritiya Jana (29), a resident of Kolkata, were detained after they created a bomb hoax during security check for an IndiGo flight bound for Bengaluru from Goa.

He said the incident occurred at 23.42 hours on Tuesday when the couple was waiting for security check to board the flight.

”When they were standing in the queue, they said there is 'a bomb in the bag' ('uske bag mein bomb hai'). Fellow passengers immediately informed security personnel who later checked all the luggage," he said, adding that nothing suspicious was found.

It was not clear whose bag they were referring to.

A formal complaint was filed against the couple, who were on a vacation to Goa, at the airport police station by security in-charge and they were detained.

The flight left for Bengaluru after a delay of almost one-and-a half hours, said DSP Sheikh.

Both passengers were booked under section 505 of the Indian Penal Code (public mischief) and questioned by the police, he added.