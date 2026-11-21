In a shocking incident in Una, Himachal Pradesh, a man and a woman were brutally attacked with sharp weapons by a group of assailants near Vishal Mega Mart on Friday night, prompting a police investigation.

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Key Points A man, Anmol, and a woman, Ritu, were attacked with sharp weapons on Friday night near Vishal Mega Mart in Una.

The assailants, a group of 6-7 people, injured both victims, who are now admitted to the Regional Hospital Una.

Ritu identified one attacker as Shubham Raizada, and police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

SP Sachin Hiremath stated that police are conducting medical examinations of the injured and expect to apprehend the accused soon.

A man and a woman were attacked with sharp weapons near the Vishal Mega Mart on the Una-Hamirpur road here, police said on Saturday.

Victims Hospitalised After Attack

Both sustained injuries while attempting to defend themselves Friday night and have been admitted to the Regional Hospital Una.

Police said Anmol, a resident of Bahdala in Una tehsil, was travelling with a woman named Ritu when they were suddenly attacked by a group of 6-7 people wielding sharp-edged weapons.

Ritu said they were near the parking area of Vishal Mega Mart when they were attacked. She alleged that the assailants even pulled out clumps of her hair. She claimed to have identified one of the attackers as Shubham Raizada, a resident of Santoshgarh.

Police Investigation Underway

With the assistance of local residents, they were transported to the regional hospital in Una, where they underwent emergency medical examinations, including a CT scan.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

SP Sachin Hiremath said that the police are currently in the process of conducting medical examinations of the injured and are taking further action. The accused will be apprehended soon, he said.