Couple injured in mystery blast at home in Karnataka

A couple was seriously injured following a suspicious explosion that occurred at a house in Alur taluk of Hassan district in Karnataka, the police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late on Monday, they said.

Initially, it was suspected to be a cylinder blast, but the police are yet to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion, a senior police officer said.

The couple, Kavya (28) and Sudarshan (32), who were severely injured in the explosion, have been shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru for further treatment, he said.

Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Police (Hassan), Mohammed Sujeetha M S, said on September 29, a case was registered in Alur police station limits, based on the complaint by Mohan Kumar following a blast that was reported in his house.

As per the version of the complainant, at around 8.30 pm on Monday, when he, his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren were at home, a blast was heard near the washroom area. His son and daughter-in-law suffered major burn injuries. However, Kumar and his grandchildren, who were in the lobby of house escaped unhurt, she said.

According to her, Sudarshan and Kavya have been taken to Bengaluru to treat their burn injuries and they are said to be in critical condition.

"As per the investigation we have done, Kavya and Sudarshan were working on something in the passage area of the house which led to the blast and as per the version of the complainant, he suspects that it might be a cylinder blast or any other items ...," the officer said.

Citing a preliminary inquiry, she further said that Sudarshan is an employee of a company which does spare parts, and he was also doing carpentry work part time.

"So as per the version of the complainant, he also claims that his son was doing some kind of carpentry work that might have led to the blast or the cylinder. So, we are not restricting our investigation to only the cylinder blast. We are also collecting other samples that are available in the place, including chemical components, to find out what exactly led to the cause of the accident," she said.

The SP said that as of now, an FSL team and a senior crime officer are looking into the components available at the spot and are collecting samples for further investigation.

"We also have a team from Bengaluru, a specialist team, to find out what exactly has led to the blast, and also to find out if there are any other components that have to be taken into as a sample to find out the cause that led to the explosion," she added.