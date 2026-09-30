Muzaffarnagar Couple Gets Life Imprisonment For Murder Over 'One-Sided Love'

A special SC/ST court in Muzaffarnagar has delivered a life sentence to a couple for the brutal murder of a 21-year-old Dalit youth, Ankit, stemming from a tragic case of 'one-sided love'.

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Key Points A special SC/ST court in Muzaffarnagar sentenced Sonu and Monakshi to life imprisonment.

The couple was convicted for the murder of 21-year-old Dalit youth, Ankit.

The motive for the murder was cited as Ankit's 'one-sided love' for Monakshi.

The incident took place in January 2024 in Jasola village, under the Khatoli police station area.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of the convicted individuals.

A special SC/ST court here on Wednesday convicted a man and his wife of murdering a 21-year-old Dalit youth in January 2024, and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Government counsel Ashish Kumar Tyagi told PTI that the court held Sonu, and his wife Monakshi, guilty under sections 302 (murder) and 342 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code.

Details Of The Tragic Incident

The incident took place on January 7, 2024, in Jasola village under the Khatoli police station area.

According to the prosecution, the victim Ankit was called to the couple's residence and beaten to death by the accused over the youth's "one-sided love" for Monakshi.

According to local residents, Ankit was allegedly in love with Monakshi, which was opposed by the couple. The prosecution said the dispute subsequently led to the fatal assault.

Ankit's father, Randhir, had lodged a complaint against the duo following the incident.

Tyagi said the court convicted Sonu and Monakshi after considering the evidence presented during trial.

Special Judge Vijay Kumar sentenced both to life imprisonment and imposed the fine of Rs 50,000 each.