A Thane couple, who sell 'vada pav', has been defrauded of over Rs 40 lakh by three individuals who promised them government jobs, leading to a police investigation into the alleged cheating scam.

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Key Points A couple from Thane district was allegedly cheated of over Rs 40 lakh by three persons.

The accused lured the couple with promises of securing government jobs.

The fraud reportedly occurred between September 2025 and March this year.

The couple, who sell 'vada pav' in Kalyan, lodged a complaint after the promises were unfulfilled.

Police have registered a cheating case, and an investigation is currently underway.

A case has been registered against three persons for allegedly cheating a couple from Thane district of over Rs 40 lakh by luring them with promises of government jobs, police said on Friday.

Thane Couple Duped In Job Promise

The couple, which sells 'vada pav', a popular snack, in the Kalyan area, was defrauded between September 2025 and March this year, they said.

Citing the complaint, an official said the accused, identified as Nidhi Nitin Agivale, Sunil Deshmukh and Naresh Tukaram Chindarkar, gained the trust of the couple and promised to secure government jobs for them.

Over a period of time, they allegedly extracted Rs 40 lakh from the couple.

When the accused failed to fulfil their promises to the woman and her husband, a complaint was lodged at the Khadakpada police station.

"A cheating case has been registered, and a probe is underway," said an official.