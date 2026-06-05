Speeding Truck Kills Couple, Injures Son In Tragic Gorakhpur Accident

A tragic road accident in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, claimed the lives of a couple and seriously injured their young son after a speeding truck collided with their motorcycle, prompting a police search for the absconding driver.

Photograph: Tu Nguyen/Pixabay.com

Key Points A couple, Santraj Bharti (35) and Premshila (32), died in a fatal road accident in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Their seven-year-old son, Sangam, sustained serious injuries and is receiving treatment at AIIMS Gorakhpur.

The accident occurred near Bhopa crossing when a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle, dragging them for nearly 100 metres.

The truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene; police have seized the truck and are actively searching for the absconding driver.

The couple was en route to the Tarkulha Devi Temple for a religious function with their son when the tragic incident took place.

A couple was killed and their seven-year-old son seriously injured after a speeding truck rammed into their motorcycle from behind near Bhopa crossing in the Chauri Chaura area here on Friday morning, police said.

The victims, identified as Santraj Bharti (35) and his wife Premshila (32), residents of a village in the Deoria district, died on the spot after being dragged nearly 100 metres by the truck following the collision, they said.

Tragic Accident Details Emerge

According to police, the couple was travelling to the famous Tarkulha Devi Temple along with their son, Sangam, when the accident occurred around 11.00 am. The child was thrown off the motorcycle on impact and sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to AIIMS Gorakhpur, where he is undergoing treatment.

Family members said Premshila had been staying at her maternal aunt's house in the Jhangha area of Gorakhpur. On Friday morning, the couple, accompanied by their son, left for a religious function at Tarkulha Devi Temple. As they reached Bhopa crossing, a speeding truck coming from behind hit their motorcycle.

Police Action And Family Impact

Eyewitnesses said the truck dragged the motorcycle and its riders for nearly 100 metres, crushing the couple to death. Local residents chased the vehicle, but the driver abandoned the truck about a kilometre from the accident site and fled.

Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. Santraj, who worked as a painter and polisher, was the second among five brothers. The couple is survived by three children -- daughter Tannu (17), son Nigam (13), and their youngest son Sangam, who was injured in the accident.

SP (North) Gyanendra Nath Prasad said that the truck has been seized and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the absconding driver. "Both the husband and wife died in the accident. Their child is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Gorakhpur. The truck has been seized by the police, and efforts are on to nab the absconding truck driver," Prasad said.