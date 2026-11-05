Family Booked For Obstructing Windmill Project In Beed

A family in Beed, Maharashtra, faces extortion charges for allegedly obstructing an Avaada Energy windmill project and demanding Rs 30 lakh, highlighting ongoing land dispute challenges in infrastructure development.

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Key Points A couple and their son were booked on Thursday for allegedly obstructing a windmill project in Beed, Maharashtra.

The family reportedly demanded an additional Rs 30 lakh and jobs, despite having received compensation for their land.

On Sunday afternoon, they allegedly stopped work and threatened company officials and police personnel.

A case of extortion was registered on November 3 at Kaij police station.

No arrests have been made in the case so far.

A couple and their son were booked for allegedly obstructing work on a windmill installation project undertaken by Avaada Energy in Maharashtra's Beed district and demanding Rs 30 lakh, a police official said on Thursday.

Windmill Project Obstruction

The work of installing four wind turbines is underway in Jivachiwadi village in Kaij tehsil, he added.

"On Sunday afternoon, Avaada Energy staffer Vishal Shelar, accompanied by police personnel, reached the project site with an earthmover to resume work on land parcels bearing Survey No. 500. However, landowner Prabhu Narayan Saruk and his wife Pramila Saruk allegedly stopped the work despite having already received compensation for their land," the official said.

Extortion Charges Filed

"They reportedly demanded an additional Rs 30 lakh and jobs for two children in the company. In the presence of police, they threatened to burn the earthmover and assault company officials if their demands were rejected," he added.

A case of extortion was registered on November 3 at Kaij police station against Prabhu, Pramila and their son Machhindra, who works as a security guard with Avaada Energy, on the complaint of Shelar, the official said.

No one has been arrested in the case so far, Kaij police station official Umesh Aghav said.