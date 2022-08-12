News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Country won't trust those who don't hoist flag: U'khand BJP chief

Country won't trust those who don't hoist flag: U'khand BJP chief

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 12, 2022 16:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party chief Mahendra Bhatt has said the country will not trust those who do not hoist the tricolour on their houses on Independence Day.

IMAGE: People holding the national flags stand on the balconies of their houses for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, in Ahmedabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

"It is only natural. After all, why should any Indian have problems in hoisting the tricolour on their houses to celebrate the occasion?" Bhatt told PTI on Friday reiterating what he had recently said in Haldwani.

However, he played down his reported remark that pictures of houses where no tricolour is hoisted should be sent to him saying it was meant only for the party workers and not for the general public.

"My statement was meant for party workers only as I want each one of them to respond to the prime minister's call," he clarified.

 

Under attack from opposition parties for making such a demand, Bhatt said anyone who has true feelings for the country will hoist the national flag to celebrate 75 years of the country's Independence.

"It is my firm belief that whoever feels for this country will not hesitate in hoisting the tricolour on their houses," Bhatt told PTI.

"Our freedom fighters went to the gallows holding the tricolour high. I want every home across the country to hoist the tricolour in response to the Prime Minister's call to celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'," he added.

He accused the Congress of politicising the issue unnecessarily.

The principal opposition party in the state had said several people may not be in a position to hoist the tricolour at their homes as they may not afford to buy one.

In response to this, Bhatt said, “The national flag is being distributed by the government among people through different ways. The party is also helping in the exercise.”

"The Congress' argument that people don't have the money to buy the flag has no meaning," he added.

Meanwhile, welcoming the Congress' 'Tiranga Yatra', the BJP leader said anything that celebrates India's great struggle for freedom deserves to be appreciated.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Tricolour, From 1906 To 1947
The Tricolour, From 1906 To 1947
A Salute To The Tiranga
A Salute To The Tiranga
A 4 YO's Tiranga Moment!
A 4 YO's Tiranga Moment!
Bihar govt provides 'Z-plus' security to Tejashwi
Bihar govt provides 'Z-plus' security to Tejashwi
No port call by Chinese research ship at Lanka port
No port call by Chinese research ship at Lanka port
Malaika's Date With Arjun
Malaika's Date With Arjun
Nitish denies PM ambitions, says working for Oppn unity
Nitish denies PM ambitions, says working for Oppn unity
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'We are in no mood to celebrate Har Ghar Tiranga'

'We are in no mood to celebrate Har Ghar Tiranga'

Coast Guard Preps For Har Ghar Tiranga

Coast Guard Preps For Har Ghar Tiranga

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances