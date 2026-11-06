How UP Police Busted A Major Counterfeit Currency Racket

Uttar Pradesh police have dismantled an inter-district counterfeit currency racket in Shravasti, arresting three individuals and seizing fake notes worth Rs 1.74 lakh, preventing their circulation during the Diwali festival.

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Key Points Three individuals were arrested in Shravasti, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly printing and circulating counterfeit Indian currency.

Police seized 804 fake notes with a face value of Rs 1.74 lakh, including denominations of Rs 100, Rs 200, and Rs 500, following a raid on Thursday.

The alleged mastermind learned printing techniques in Mumbai and via YouTube, with the gang planning to circulate the fake currency during the Diwali festival.

The accused were offering Rs 3 lakh in counterfeit notes in exchange for Rs 1 lakh in genuine currency.

Three persons were arrested for allegedly printing counterfeit Indian currency in Shravasti district of Uttar Pradesh, with police seizing 804 fake notes having a face value of Rs 1.74 lakh, an official said on Friday.

A joint team of the UP Special Task Force (STF) and local police busted the inter-district counterfeit currency racket following a raid at Giriraj Rice Mill in Bhithiya Chichri on Malhipur Road on Thursday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Bhati told reporters.

The arrested accused have been identified as Girija Shankar Jaiswal, a resident of Bahraich, and Narendra Kumar Chaurasia and Vrijendra Goswami, both from Shravasti, he said.

Details Of The Counterfeit Operation

The seized counterfeit notes included 537 notes of Rs 100, 44 notes of Rs 200 and 223 notes of Rs 500, the SP said.

The police also recovered a colour printer, four filled ink refills, printed sheets of counterfeit notes, bond paper, cutter blades, scissors, a steel scale, paper scraps, three mobile phones and Rs 5,500 in cash.

Bhati said the police also seized materials sufficient to print fake currency worth lakhs of rupees.

Gang's Modus Operandi And Diwali Plan

The gang's alleged key member, Goswami, had learnt the process of printing counterfeit currency in Mumbai and through YouTube videos. He was responsible for printing the notes, while the other two accused handled cutting, bundling and packaging, the SP said.

The accused had planned to circulate the fake currency in markets during the Diwali festival, he added.

According to the police, the accused were also looking for customers, offering counterfeit notes worth Rs 3 lakh in exchange for genuine currency worth Rs 1 lakh. The three had planned to share the profits equally.

A case has been registered at Sonwa police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the accused have been produced before a court, Bhati said.