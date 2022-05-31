News
Costal body notice to Narayan Rane for Juhu bungalow

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 31, 2022 13:48 IST
A coastal management body in Mumbai has issued a show cause notice to Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow in Juhu area for alleged violation of the Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) norms, an official said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Union Minister Narayan Rane. Photograph: ANI Photo

Earlier, the Mumbai civic body had also issued a notice to Rane's 'Aadhish' bungalow over alleged unauthorised construction and rejected his proposal for its regularisation.

The latest notice, issued on May 24 by the District Level Coastal Management Committee, has asked M/s Artline Properties Private Limited to attend a personal hearing before the collector at 11 am on June 10.

It has asked to explain 'why this said construction should not be treated as beyond permissible FSI (floor space index) and an unauthorised construction and therefore, a violation of the CRZ NOC (no objection certificate) dated July 11, 2007'.

 

The notice has been issued for the alleged violation of the CRZ norms, on the basis of a complaint made to the director, environment and secretary, Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA).

Notably, the Artline Properties Pvt Ltd was amalgamated and merged with another company in which Rane and his family held shares.

"The notice has been issued by the District Level Coastal Zone Management Authority (DCZMA) on the basis of a report received from the MCZMA, which has cited that the said bungalow has got CRZ permission for FSI 1, while it has exceeded the said permission and built up to 2.125 FSI," Mumbai suburban collector and DCZMA chairperson Nidhi Chaudhary told PTI.

"The notice has been issued to explain before the committee if necessary approvals have been taken for the increased FSI usage in the CRZ area," she said.

The notice said if 'you remain absent or fail to file an explanation, the committee will presume that you have nothing to say in the matter and proceed to take an appropriate decision or action on its own merits'.

Highlighting that the MCZMA had called for reports from Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM), the notice said the 'bungalow has a built-up area for FSI 1 and the OCC granted by the MCGM was 2,810.80 sq metres'.

However, the built-up area found to be constructed on site was 4,272.41 sq metres, it mentioned.

'The excess areas beyond the approved plan by the MCGM was 1,461.61 sq metres. The FSI now being consumed for the built-up area on site as on date is 2.125 (excess of 1.125 above the FSI 1 permitted),' said the notice.

It also mentioned that reports from the MCGM were kept in front of the district committee in its meeting held on May 17, 2022.

'The committee was, therefore, of the view that you be issued a show cause so as to decide as to whether there has been a violation of the CRZ NOC dated July 11, 2007,' the notice said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
How the Rane-Uddhav War Began
Why Narayan Rane is so IMPORTANT for the BJP
Narayan Rane: From Sena leader to Union minister
Teacher's Murder: Pandits Protest
IPL 2022: Stars Who Failed To Sparkle
'Covid bred contempt in people'
India sees 2,338 Covid cases, active tally at 17,883
The War Against Coronavirus

