News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » India logs 389 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

India logs 389 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 26, 2022 12:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India saw a single-day rise of 389 coronavirus infections, taking the tally to 4,46,71,219 on Saturday, while active cases declined to 5,395, the health ministry said.

Photograph: PTI Photo

The toll climbed to 5,30,608 with three fatalities, including one reconciled by Kerala, according to the ministry data.

 

The active cases constitute 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, it said.

A decrease of 365 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in the past 24 hours.

The recoveries increased to 4,41,35,216, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.90 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far under the vaccination drive.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
MUST READ! How COVID-19 affects your brain
MUST READ! How COVID-19 affects your brain
COVID-19: Take Care of Your Heart!
COVID-19: Take Care of Your Heart!
Recovering From Covid? 7 Things To Do
Recovering From Covid? 7 Things To Do
What Makes Kantara, Brahmastra The 'Chosen Ones'?
What Makes Kantara, Brahmastra The 'Chosen Ones'?
Russian Missiles Don't Even Spare Babies
Russian Missiles Don't Even Spare Babies
England coach 'really pleased' with team after US draw
England coach 'really pleased' with team after US draw
New video shows Satyendar Jain meeting SP of Tihar
New video shows Satyendar Jain meeting SP of Tihar
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Is COVID-19 lethal for your heart?

Is COVID-19 lethal for your heart?

Study says coronavirus infects heart cells of patients

Study says coronavirus infects heart cells of patients

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances