News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 294 new Covid cases reported in India, no new deaths

294 new Covid cases reported in India, no new deaths

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 22, 2022 13:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India saw a single day rise of 294 new coronavirus infections, taking the tally to 4,46,69,715 on Tuesday, while the active cases have declined to 6,209, the health ministry said.

Photograph: Imaran Nissar/ANI Photo

The toll climbed to 5,30,591 with five fatalities reconciled by Kerala, according to data.

The active cases comprises 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry stated.

 

A decrease of 193 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,32,915, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
The ministry said 219.87 crore doses of Covid vaccines had been administered in the country so far under the vaccination drive.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'
'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'
Scientists believe Covid is almost over, but...
Scientists believe Covid is almost over, but...
'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'
'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'
Musk holding off relaunch of Twitter's Blue Verified
Musk holding off relaunch of Twitter's Blue Verified
'Big Khela': BJP MLA says TMC govt will fall in Dec
'Big Khela': BJP MLA says TMC govt will fall in Dec
Police get court nod for lie detector test on Aaftab
Police get court nod for lie detector test on Aaftab
Earthquake Kills Students in School
Earthquake Kills Students in School
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Study reveals how COVID-19 damages heart

Study reveals how COVID-19 damages heart

Experts feel COVID-19 has reached endemic phase

Experts feel COVID-19 has reached endemic phase

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances