Cops verify terror claim after Ghaziabad police outpost blast

Ghaziabad police are actively investigating a blast at the Vasundhara Police Outpost, including a terror group's claim of responsibility and potential links to a wider network, as forensic teams gather crucial evidence.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) officials arrive to inspect Chowki Vasundhara after an explosion was reported, in Ghaziabad. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Ghaziabad police registered an FIR against unidentified persons for Friday night's blast at the Vasundhara Police Outpost.

Police are verifying a social media post by 'Tehrik Ul Mujahideen' claiming responsibility for the explosion.

Investigative agencies are probing several angles, including the possible involvement of Shahjad Bhatti's terror network in the NCR and Delhi.

An abandoned scooty was recovered, and a food delivery boy sustained minor injuries but has been discharged.

The UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and bomb disposal teams were deployed, with forensic teams collecting samples for investigation.

Ghaziabad police have registered a first information report (FIR) against unidentified persons at Indirapuram police station over Friday night's blast at the Vasundhara Police Outpost and are verifying a social media post by 'Tehrik Ul Mujahideen', which has claimed responsibility for the explosion that damaged window panes and injured one person, police said.

Ghaziabad Blast Investigation Begins

Sub-Inspector Vikas Singh, who was on duty when the blast took place, registered the case, police said on Sunday.

The Indirapuram Police and other investigative agencies are probing several angles, including the possible involvement of Shahjad Bhatti's terror network in the NCR and Delhi, police sources said.

Police recovered an abandoned scooty from an elevated road, suspected to have been used by those involved in the blast.

They said a food delivery boy who sustained minor injuries in the blast has been discharged from the local hospital.

"A delivery person received minor injuries during the incident. All evidence has been collected from the scene," police said.

Key Evidence And Official Response

They said on Saturday that after the blast, authorities rushed the Anti-Terrorist Squad and bomb disposal teams to the site.

Police Commissioner J Ravindra Gaur said on Saturday police were investigating all possible angles.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) Abhishek Yadav visited the site on Saturday evening and inspected the outpost for clues about the accused.

Police said ATS and bomb disposal teams were also deployed at the site following the blast.

Forensic Probe And Legal Action

A police officer said forensic teams collected samples from the spot and have sent them to the Agra lab for investigation.

Authorities checked CCTV cameras to identify the accused.

"The ongoing investigation will include all facts and will form the basis of the findings," Gaur said.

A police officer said a police sub-inspector and a delivery person were at the outpost when the blast occurred near its boundary wall.

An FIR was lodged against one unknown accused under sections 326 (f) and 326 (g) (mischief by injury, inundation, fire or explosive substance, etc.) and 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of BNS, provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Explosive Substances Act.