Cops filed JNU sedition chargesheet secretly: Delhi govt to court

April 05, 2019 13:32 IST

The Delhi government on Friday told a court that the police filed the chargesheet in the 2016 Jawaharlal Nehru University sedition case in a "hasty" and "secretive manner" and that it will take over a month to decide whether to grant sanction to prosecute former JNU student's union president Kanhaiya Kumar in the case.

The Aam Aadmi Party government made the submission to Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat

It accused the police of filing the chargesheet secretly and in a hasty manner without obtaining the required sanction from the competent authority.

The court had earlier directed the state government to file a "proper reply", citing a definite time-frame.

Deputy Commissioner of Police of Special Cell of Delhi Police, Pramod Kushwaha, had told the court that the agency has already sent a request to the Delhi government seeking sanction and added sanction was an administrative action and the chargesheet can be filed without that.

On January 14, police had filed a chargesheet in the court against Kumar and others, saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised in the JNU campus during an event on February 9, 2016.