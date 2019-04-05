rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Cops filed JNU sedition chargesheet secretly: Delhi govt to court

Cops filed JNU sedition chargesheet secretly: Delhi govt to court

April 05, 2019 13:32 IST

The Delhi government on Friday told a court that the police filed the chargesheet in the 2016 Jawaharlal Nehru University sedition case in a "hasty" and "secretive manner" and that it will take over a month to decide whether to grant sanction to prosecute former JNU student's union president Kanhaiya Kumar in the case.

The Aam Aadmi Party government made the submission to Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat

 

It accused the police of filing the chargesheet secretly and in a hasty manner without obtaining the required sanction from the competent authority.

The court had earlier directed the state government to file a "proper reply", citing a definite time-frame.

Deputy Commissioner of Police of Special Cell of Delhi Police, Pramod Kushwaha, had told the court that the agency has already sent a request to the Delhi government seeking sanction and added sanction was an administrative action and the chargesheet can be filed without that.

On January 14, police had filed a chargesheet in the court against Kumar and others, saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised in the JNU campus during an event on February 9, 2016.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use