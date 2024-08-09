Cops arrest owner of dog that fell on girl who died

Police have arrested the owner of the pet dog that fell on a four-year-old girl from the fifth floor of a building in Maharashtra's Thane, which resulted in her death, officials have said.

The police arrested the accused on Thursday night and also registered an offence against him and three other persons in connection with the incident that occurred around 4.30 pm on Tuesday in Mumbra area of Thane city.

"The police have arrested the owner of the pet dog that fell from the fifth floor on the girl, who was walking on the road below with a woman on August 6. The child suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on the same day," an official of the Mumbra police station said.

A case was registered against the owner of the dog and three others under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, death by negligence, negligent conduct with respect to animals and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention, he said.

The police had initially registered a case of accidental death, the official said.

A video of the dog falling on the girl has gone viral on social media.