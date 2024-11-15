News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Cop suspended as Bishnoi gang member issued passport on fake address

Cop suspended as Bishnoi gang member issued passport on fake address

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 15, 2024 19:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A police constable has been suspended after it was found that he failed to verify a fake address in Meerut resulting in the issuance of a passport for a suspected member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, officials said on Friday.

Image used only for passport. Photograph: ANI Photo

The suspension of constable Sandesh Kumar came after an investigation into the matter, which revealed procedural lapses at the Kankarkheda police station, they said.

Superintendent of Police (City), Ayush Vikram Singh, said that Pritam Singh Barar, who is believed to be affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was also wanted by the Rajasthan Police.

 

"Barar's passport was processed in the Kankarkheda police station area. It was later found that the address he provided was not properly verified before the passport was issued," the officer said.

Upon further inquiry, constable Kumar, who was responsible for verifying the documents, was found guilty of negligence and misconduct, the officials said, adding he has been suspended by Meerut SSP.

"The constable failed to verify the address before recommending the passport, which led to its approval. Strict action is being taken against him," said the SP (city).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Lawrence Bishnoi runs a 700-men gang from jail
How Lawrence Bishnoi runs a 700-men gang from jail
Siddique's killer stayed at scene, monitored events
Siddique's killer stayed at scene, monitored events
'Should we send Bishnoi': Salim Khan threatened
'Should we send Bishnoi': Salim Khan threatened
Modi stranded for 2 hrs after snag hits aircraft
Modi stranded for 2 hrs after snag hits aircraft
Forex kitty drops by $6.48 bn to $675.65 bn
Forex kitty drops by $6.48 bn to $675.65 bn
Fire in basement of BKC metro station hits services
Fire in basement of BKC metro station hits services
Lankan president's party sweeps parliamentary polls
Lankan president's party sweeps parliamentary polls
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
'I can finish off Lawrence Bishnoi network in 24 hrs'
'I can finish off Lawrence Bishnoi network in 24 hrs'
How Pune duo hatched the plan to kill Baba Siddique
How Pune duo hatched the plan to kill Baba Siddique

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances