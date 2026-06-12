HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Tragic Road Accident Claims Life Of Panna Police Constable

Tragic Road Accident Claims Life Of Panna Police Constable

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 12, 2026 17:44 IST

x

A tragic road accident on National Highway 39 in Panna has claimed the life of 26-year-old police constable Abhay Shrivas, with his friend critically injured, as authorities search for the unidentified speeding vehicle responsible.

Key Points

  • Police constable Abhay Shrivas, 26, was killed in a road accident on National Highway 39 in Panna.
  • His friend, Arvind Singh, sustained serious injuries in the same incident.
  • Their car was hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle, causing it to collide with a tree.
  • Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage to identify and trace the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

A 26-year-old constable was killed and his friend was seriously injured when an unidentified vehicle hit their car on National Highway 39 in the district in the wee hours of Friday, an official said. Constable Abhay Shrivas, the deceased, was attached to Ajaygarh police station.

Investigation Underway

"An unidentified speeding vehicle hit their car, causing it to collide with a tree. The impact was so severe that the car was completely wrecked. Both the injured were rushed to the district hospital with the help of passers-by, but constable Shrivas succumbed to his injuries during treatment," said City Inspector Hari Singh.

 

The accident occurred near Smriti Van at around 3 am when Shrivas and his friend Arvind Singh were returning after visiting a restaurant. Shrivas had been given a job in the police department on compassionate grounds after his father's death two years ago. The condition of Arvind Singh was critical, the police official said. CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to identify and trace the other vehicle involved in the accident, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Constable Dies, Another Injured in Raisen Truck Collision
Constable Dies, Another Injured in Raisen Truck Collision
Speeding Car Crash Claims Four Lives in Katni District
Speeding Car Crash Claims Four Lives in Katni District
Five Killed As Police Vehicle Crashes In Haryana
Five Killed As Police Vehicle Crashes In Haryana
Constable killed as teen rams car into patrol vehicle
Constable killed as teen rams car into patrol vehicle
Police Investigate Guna Constable's Apparent Suicide

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Inside Tejasswi Prakash's Grand Birthday Celebration0:45

Inside Tejasswi Prakash's Grand Birthday Celebration

Bharti Singh Adds Sparkle to Tejasswi's Birthday Bash1:15

Bharti Singh Adds Sparkle to Tejasswi's Birthday Bash

At Just 23, Raipur Girl Cracks 19 Govt Exams, Inspires Millions5:23

At Just 23, Raipur Girl Cracks 19 Govt Exams, Inspires...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO