Tragic Road Accident Claims Life Of Panna Police Constable

A tragic road accident on National Highway 39 in Panna has claimed the life of 26-year-old police constable Abhay Shrivas, with his friend critically injured, as authorities search for the unidentified speeding vehicle responsible.

Key Points Police constable Abhay Shrivas, 26, was killed in a road accident on National Highway 39 in Panna.

His friend, Arvind Singh, sustained serious injuries in the same incident.

Their car was hit by an unidentified speeding vehicle, causing it to collide with a tree.

Authorities are currently reviewing CCTV footage to identify and trace the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

A 26-year-old constable was killed and his friend was seriously injured when an unidentified vehicle hit their car on National Highway 39 in the district in the wee hours of Friday, an official said. Constable Abhay Shrivas, the deceased, was attached to Ajaygarh police station.

Investigation Underway

"An unidentified speeding vehicle hit their car, causing it to collide with a tree. The impact was so severe that the car was completely wrecked. Both the injured were rushed to the district hospital with the help of passers-by, but constable Shrivas succumbed to his injuries during treatment," said City Inspector Hari Singh.

The accident occurred near Smriti Van at around 3 am when Shrivas and his friend Arvind Singh were returning after visiting a restaurant. Shrivas had been given a job in the police department on compassionate grounds after his father's death two years ago. The condition of Arvind Singh was critical, the police official said. CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to identify and trace the other vehicle involved in the accident, he said.