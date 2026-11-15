UP Police Sub-Inspector Dies By Suicide Amid Blackmail Claims

Authorities in Ballia are investigating the tragic death of a 28-year-old police sub-inspector, Sandeep Kumar, on a railway track, with initial findings suggesting a suicide linked to alleged blackmail and marital pressure from a woman.

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Key Points A 28-year-old police sub-inspector, Sandeep Kumar, died on a railway track in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, in an alleged suicide on Sunday.

The death is being investigated as a suicide linked to alleged blackmail and pressure to marry from a woman with whom he was in a romantic relationship.

The woman involved had reportedly filed a rape case against another police official two years ago.

Police discovered Kumar's bullet motorcycle near the scene on Saturday night, approximately between 7 and 8 pm.

Legal action is underway, and the deceased's body is being sent for post-mortem examination.

A 28-year-old police sub-inspector died on a railway track here in an alleged suicide linked to blackmail by a woman, an officer said on Sunday.

He was posted at the Chitbarhagaon police station in Ballia.

Investigation Into Sub-Inspector's Death

SP Iraj Raja said that on Saturday night, approximately between 7 and 8 pm, police received information that an individual had died by suicide by lying down on a railway track. This was mentioned in an MRO report filed by a railway loco pilot at the next station. Upon reaching the scene, police personnel discovered a bullet motorcycle parked nearby, he said.

A thorough investigation led to the identification of the deceased as sub-inspector Sandeep Kumar (28). He was a native of Sant Kabir Nagar and had been posted at the Chitbarhagaon police station for the past 11 months.

The SP said Kumar had been in a romantic relationship with a young woman from the Sikandarpur police station area. The woman was allegedly pressuring him to marry her and also blackmailing him.

Two years ago, the same woman had filed a rape case against another police official, according to Raja.

The family members of the deceased have been informed, and the police are currently taking the necessary legal action in the matter.

The body of the deceased is being sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.