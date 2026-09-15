Cool Things That Happened At BRICS

A Kishore Kumar song, a birthday cake, a prince's break from protocol to thank his driver, a Persian painting on the ceiling of the presidential residence -- the BRICS Summit had many memorable moments.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other world leaders on day 2 of the BRICS Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, September 13, 2026. Photograph: @anwaribrahim X/ANI Photo

Key Points Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim showed the power of Hindi film songs.

Iranian President MasoudPezeshkian was the VVIP of all guests.

The crown prince of Abu Dhabi floored everyone with his class act!

India's diplomatic corps shone and how!

The Film Song That Stole The Show

Kishore Kumar's romantic classic Khwaab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeequat was sung by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during dinner. An affable guest who was having a good time, Ibrahim looked clearly relaxed as he stood beside the piano and sang as the smiling pianist (a Mr Khan, we hear, is his name) played S D Burman's timeless composition.

Ibrahim drew all round applause -- with diplomacy soaring high on the strains of Hindi music.

The song is from the 1965 film Teen Deviyan, featuring Dev Anand and Simi Grewal. The lyrics are by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

Ibrahim served nearly 11 years in prison during Mahatir Mohammad's prime ministership. In an obituary on Dr Manmohan Singh's passing, he wrote how the then Indian prime minister had offered scholarships to his children while Ibrahim was in prison. He did not take the offer, but was grateful for it.

The Malaysian prime minister was the only leader to meet Opposition leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

SEE: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim singing Kishore Kumar's Song.

Masoud Pezeshkian Was The VVIP Guest

IMAGE: Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian -- a cardiac surgeon by training -- was the only leader granted an audience with President Draupadi Murmu during the BRICS Summit. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

The Iranian president was the only guest from the BRICS Summit to be invited to Rashtrapati Bhavan by President Draupadi Murmu.

During the visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan, Dr Pezeshkian visited the Iranian Hall, known as the Ashok Mandap, which is adorned by a large Persian oil on canvas painting on the ceiling.

Painted in 1810 by Mihr Ali, Fath-Ali Shah at the Hunt was painted during the reign of Fath-Ali Shah Qajar, a contemporary of Napoleon. The painting shows the monarch on horseback slaying a lion surrounded by his sons.

The artwork was presented as a gift to the British in England and later installed in the viceroy's house -- Rashtrapati Bhavan's previous avatar -- in the 1930s.

The painting can be seen by all visitors who book a tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan. It is magnificent, enormous and overwhelming in grandeur.

Nothing Lost In Translation

IMAGE: Sidharth Babu with Modi, Xi and Putin at the BRICS Summit. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

One of the most important officials at the summit was 2017-batch engineer-turned IFS officer Siddharth Babu.

Trained in Mandarin, Babu, who hails from Kochi, was quick on his feet, with a ready ear and quick mind to interpret the nuance, tone and fine-print of the conversation -- ensuring that nothing was lost in translation when Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke.

The officer with around eight years in the foreign service, holds a Master of Arts, Language Interpretation and Translation from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, California.

He has been posted in Delhi, United States and served in China for four years.

Babu graduated with a BTech in mechanical engineering from the Mar Athanasius College of Engineering in Kerala and worked in e-commerce for two years before he secured All India Rank 15 in the UPSC civil services examination. Currently, he is posted as a deputy secretary, East Asia, whoch deals with China at the ministry of external affairs.

Happy Birthday Bongbong!

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, popularly known as Bongbong Marcos, celebrated his 69th birthday during the summit on September 13.

He is the son of former president Ferdinand Marcos and Imelda Marcos, she of the repted 1,00 shoes.

Bongbong Marcos cut a cake as members from the country's delegation and media sang 'Happy Birthday'.

Bongbong Marcos was accompanied to the summit by his wife Liza Araneta Marcos.

The Philippines is not a BRICS member, but was invited as an 'outreach country'. It is also one of India's staunch allies in South East Asia.

The delightful birthday cake interlude established one thing for sure -- that there is always room for a cake and song at every high table!

The BRICS Moment That Mattered Most

IMAGE: Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the BRICS summit, September 12, 2026. Photograph: Iran's Presidency/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via Reuters

The meeting between Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was the diplomatic coup of the summit.

The two sides met for the first time since the war broke out in West Asia. Dr Pezeshkian said the two sides agreed to put the past behind and look forward to the future. The crown prince underscored the importance of supporting efforts to ease tensions, promote de-escalation and strengthen regional stability, while advancing opportunities for peace and development for the peoples of the region.

The meeting happened against the backdrop of a tense regional environment and the very fact that India could provide the rare opportunity for both sides to meet face to face for the firs time since the war broke out is itself very significant diplomatically.

The Prince's Classy Thank You

One of the most touching moments of the summit came from the crown prince of Abu Dhabi. Just as Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reached the aircraft waiting to take him home, he did something that stole many a heart.

The prince got out of the car and spoke to waiting officials, but then as if suddenly remembering the driver who had driven him, he turned and walked back to the car. He shook hands with the driver, touched his arm and said a warm thank you before bidding goodbye to the waiting officials who had lined up to see him off.

A classy act that reminds us that common courtesy most often wins over protocol and leaves a lasting impression.

SEE: The prince's thank you to his driver

Take A Bow, MEA!

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar with the Ministry of External Affairs team who organised the BRICS Summit, September 14, 2026. Photograph: @DrSJaishankar X/ANI Photo

The skilled diplomats and staff at India's foreign ministry deserve a shout-out for being able to get all the countries to agree to the 45 pages, 140 paragraphs-long, New Delhi Declaration 2026.

Despite having differing outlooks and divergent views, the 11-member countries set aside thorny issues to arrive at a consensus and agreed to the language of the text despite some last-minute hitches.

The Delhi Declaration focused on safety of seafarers, transport, education, health, trade, unilateral tariffs, science, research repository and terrorism. The declaration specifically condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in 2025.

They showed us how diplomacy works -- where difficult negotiations are carried out behind the scenes and beyond speeches. Every word, sentence, comma is deliberated upon painstakingly to get countries with different positions to agree and sign the same document.

Hats off to every member of the Indian Foreign Service for their hard work on the Delhi Declaration!

China's Second-Most Powerful Man Came With The First

IMAGE: Modi meets with Cai Qi, secretary of the secretariat of the Chinese communist party, in Tianjin. August 31, 2025. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Cai Qi has had a dramatic rise in the Chinese communist party and is a trusted confidant of President Xi Jinping, who is two years older. The two men have know each other for many years and worked together in the past in the provinces of Fujian and Zhejiang.

According to Reuters, Cai became part of the party's seven-man Politburo Standing Committee, China's pinnacle of political power overseen by ​Xi, in 2022. Cai is also director of the party's ​General Office, making him Xi's de facto chief of staff. The office is responsible for administrative and coordination functions for the party's top leadership.

He is currently the first ranked member of the secretariat of the Chinese communist party and head of the communist party's ​central ideology school.

This was Cai's first visit to India.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff